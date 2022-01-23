SPOILERS - Results From Saturday Night’s IMPACT Wrestling TV Tapings

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

IMPACT Wrestling held another set of TV tapings at the Charles Dodge Center in Pembroke Pines, Florida on Saturday night.

Check out the full spoilers below, courtesy of PWinsider.

- Jack Tolos defeated VSK

Filmed for Before The Impact:

- Lady Frost defeated Aishia Edwards. After the match, Giselle Shaw debuted. She came to the ring and circled Frost.

- Black Taurus defeated Raj Singh

Impact Wrestling on AXS TV:

- The IInspiration defeated Kaleb and Madison Rayne in a non-title match.

- Josh Alexander cut a promo saying he will be invoking his rematch clause against the winner of Moose vs. W. Morrissey match. Alexander went on to issue an open challenge, which brought out Big Kon. Alexander immediately got Kon into an ankle lock and Kon tapped. Security had to pull Alexander off Kon. Scott D’Amore eventually came down and got pushed by Alexander. D’Amore asked him what he wants, and Alexander said he wants the Impact Title around his waist and to be the face of the company, and added that if he doesn’t get his title shot, he will be the hottest free agent in wrestling. D’Amore responded by pulling Alexander from his No Surrender match and sending him home.

- Bullet Club cuts a promo during which Violent By Design comes out, setting up a six-man tag match. Good Brothers also came out and said they are owed a thank you and what Bullet Club has is thanks to them.

- Guerrillas of Destiny vs. Good Brothers for the Impact World Tag Team Championships is announced for No Surrender.

- Cary Silkin was introduced to the crowd.

- Matt Taven & Mike Bennett w/ Maria Kanellis Bennett, PCO, Vincent and Kenny King defeated Rhino & Rich Swann w/ Chris Sabin, Eddie Edwards. A brawl broke out during the match that led to everyone other than Maria being removed from ringside.

- W. Morrissey defeated Brian Myers with Zicky Dice & VSK in a Street Fight. After the match, Moose attacked Morrissey and hit him with a chair and the ring post.

- Jonah defeated Crazzy Steve

- Masha Slamovich defeated Kira Dream

- Ace Austin w/ Madman Fulton defeated Laredo Kid and Blake Christian in a Triple Threat Match

- Giselle Shaw defeated Lady Frost

- Chris Sabin w/ Eddie Edwards, Rich Swann & Rhino defeated Kenny King w/ Honor No More. After the match, Maria reminded them that at No Surrender, they’re a unit, and asked if Impact could say the same.

- Savannah Evans & Tasha Steelz defeated Mickie James & Chelsea Green

- Bullet Club (Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa and Jay White) defeated Violent By Design (Joe Doering, Deaner & Eric Young). After the match, the Good Brothers came out and, along with Joe Doering, confronted the Bullet Club, leading to a brawl.