JTG Felt He & Shad Gaspard 'Were Shafted' In WWE

JTG and Shad Gaspard had a memorable run in WWE as the tag team Cryme Tyme but never won any tag gold. The team was an over-the-top parody of stereotypical street thugs.

The tag team first split up in 2010, though reunited in 2014 and continued wrestling until Gaspard's death in May 2020.

During a recent interview with SO CATCH By Hal, JTG said, "While I was in the WWE, I definitely felt like we, Shad and I, were shafted" however he believes the support and love from fans was more important than holding gold:

"Post-WWE career, looking back, I believe having the fans, being the fan favorites is way more important than being tag team champions, you know what I mean?” JTG said. “Because they choose, the company chooses who they put the tag team titles on, but they can’t choose who they want the fans to love. We’ll always be fan favorites, we earned that. WWE didn’t give that to us."

JTG also mentioned he always felt he could go to Vince McMahon.

"Vince, when I was there, he wasn’t very hard to get in,” JTG recalled. “I mean you just had to be patient because he’s got a lot of things going on. But yeah, you could definitely knock on his door, he’ll give you a minute or two. You just have to have the balls to go knock on his door."

JTG celebrates the life of his friend Shad Gaspard: WWE’s The Bump, June 3, 2020