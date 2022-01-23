Producers For Matches On January 17 Episode Of WWE RAW Revealed

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 23, 2022

Fightful Select has revealed the WWE producers for matches that took place this past Monday night on RAW. Check 'em out below:

- Becky Lynch’s promo and Doudrop/Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan & Bianca Belair were produced by Shawn Daivari and Pat Buck.

- KO Show was produced by Jamie Noble and Petey Williams, but only Williams was credited for the Damian Priest vs. Kevin Owens match.

- Abyss produced the Alpha Academy and RKBro Graduation Ceremony segment, as well as the 8-Man tag match.

- Molly Holly produced Rhea Ripley and Nikki ASH’s segment.

- The Maryse, Miz, Beth Phoenix and Edge promo was produced by Jason Jordan.

- Finn Balor vs. Austin Theory was produced by Shane Helms.

- Omos vs. Reggie was produced by Adam Pearce.

- Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley was produced by Jamie Noble.