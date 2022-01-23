Vince McMahon Is Showing No Signs Of Slowing Down Says Bruce Prichard

"Yes [I always felt like Vince McMahon would continue running WWE past the early 2000s]. Absolutely. Yeah, I can’t imagine him not doing it and I am sure that he will continue to do it probably for the next 25-to-30 years. His mom’s 101 and still going so, you know, he shows no signs of slowing down at all and he’s a freak of nature and it’s hard to imagine it without him and I don’t think that we’ll have to imagine it without him for a long, long time."

On the latest episode of his podcast Something To Wrestle With, Bruce Prichard noted that he believes McMahon will go on for many more years to come.

Much is said about Vince McMahon, but one thing that can't be disputed is his amazing work ethic and commitment to his company and at 76 the WWE Chairman and CEO is showing no signs of slowing down.

