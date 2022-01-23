Moxley is set to defend his GCW World Heavyweight Championship against Homicide in the main event of The WRLD on GCW at the Hammerstein Ballroom on January 23rd.

MOX came back and wants to fight any and everyone! Jon Moxley just showed up at #Wrestlefest26 replacing Jay Lethal!! @newwrestling1 #AEW pic.twitter.com/FX7XcuPrev

Every indie show we go to, Mox surprises us and I turn absolutely feral pic.twitter.com/4iJ0hSU9Wa

Due to a medical issue @TheLethalJay will not be at @newwrestling1 in Poughkeepsie, NY 2nite. We have a HUGE mystery replacement! If you are on the fence about attending you will be disappointed if you don't You never know whom may show up at NEW Tix at https://t.co/piOoz1A9Xg

Following his return to AEW television this past Wednesday on Dynamite, Jon Moxley has already made his presence known when he showed up at Northeast Wrestling's Wrestlefest 26 last night.

Jon Moxley Showed Up At Northeast Wrestling's Wrestlefest 26 Last Night

ACTION/IWTV Southeast First Results

Erick Redbeard Details Origins Of His Wyatt Family Persona: Mask and Jumpsuit

Effy Buries Billy Corgan, Calls Him A Dweeb, Says He's Uncool & More

Taz Didn't Want To Commentate Hook's AEW Debut, But Tony Khan Insisted He Did

Doudrop On Becky Lynch, Working With Agents, Names Dream Opponent

Nick Gage Responds To Not Being Booked For Wrld On GCW

Mark Henry Talks Owen Hart's Legacy As A Jokester, Martha Hart/Tony Khan Working Relationship

Booker T Believes WWE Should Keep Potential Sale Quiet, Reveals Reality of Wrestling Almost Shut Down

AQA On Her Time In WWE, Misconceptions, Medical Problems

Shawn Michaels Credits Mr. Perfect For Making Him Realize How Important The Royal Rumble Is

Possible Spoiler For Men's 2022 Royal Rumble Match

Mark Henry Discusses Owen Hart Cup Tournament, Martha and Tony Khan

📸 PHOTO: Mick Foley and Terry Funk Reunited In Amarillo, TX Today

📺 No Plans Tonight? - Watch the Inaugural Indie Wrestling Hall Of Fame For FREE

Matt Cardona Talks New York Athletic Commission Being Strict About Deathmatches, GCW's Growth & More

WWE SmackDown (1/21/2022) Viewership Down Slightly, Up In Demographic

Adam Scherr On Controversial Tweet About Indy Wrestlers In Pandemic: "I still believe in it."

Kazuchika Okada Says He Doesn't Get Nervous About Big Matches

Three More Names Reported To Be Leaving AEW Soon

Cora Jade Wants To Be In The Royal Rumble, Hopes To Get A Surprise Slot

Diamond Dallas Page Working WIth Netflix On "Very Dark" Superhero Series

📺 WATCH: Lita Practices Her Moonsault Readying For WWE Royal Rumble

AEW Star Announces Free Agency Next Month

