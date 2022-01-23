ACTION/IWTV Southeast First Results

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Action Wrestling and IWTV brought their Southeast First event to fans last night from the Roger Spencer Community Center in Tyrone, GA.
The results are as follows:
* TWE Championship: Merc (c) def. Damyan Tangra * Eli Knight def. Landon Hale * New South Championship: Rolando Perez (c) def. Brandon Williams and Donnie Janela * Team PWF (BK Westbrook, BoJack & Diego Hill) def. Team ACTION (Ashton Starr, Bobby Flaco & Brogan Finlay) * PWX Heavyweight Championship: Jon Davis (c) def. Drew Adler * Anthony Henry defeats Adam Priest * SHW Championship: Owen Knight (c) def. Kyle Matthews * Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku) def. Arik Royal & Jaden Newman * IWTV Independent Wrestling World Championship: AC Mack def. Alex Shelley (c) to win the title.
Jan 23 - Following his return to AEW television this past Wednesday on Dynamite, Jon Moxley has already made his presence known when he showed up at Northeast Wrestling's Wrestlefest 26 last night. Due to a[...]
Jan 23
Jan 23 - During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Erick Redbeard spoke about his early concept for a gimmick that ultimately got scrapped in favor of his Erick Rowan gimmick in WWE. “I was doing a[...]
Jan 23 - During an interview with Wrestling Inc., Effy had some less-than-favorable words to say about NWA president Billy Corgan. “Billy Corgan is a dweeb. Billy Corgan is not a good wrestler, Billy [...]
Jan 22 - Mark Henry was recently interviewed by Mandatory.com, where he spoke about how he always thinks about Owen Hart whenever a prank is played on someone else. “You ever play a joke on one of you[...]
Jan 22 - During an interview with A Wrestling Gal, AQA (formerly Zayda Ramier in WWE) spoke about getting sick during her training. "There’s a few misconceptions out there about what happened [concern[...]
Jan 22 - PWInsider is reporting that there are possible plans for at least two NXT stars in this year’s Men’s 2022 Royal Rumble match. WWE has plans to fly out Bron Breakker and Gunther (WALTER) t[...]
Jan 22 - WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley shared a photo on his social media with the legendary Terry Funk in Amarillo, TX. As recently reported, Funk is battling with dementia and requires assisted living.[...]
Jan 22 - If you've got no plans this Saturday evening why not kick back and watch the inaugural Indie Wrestling Hall Of Fame presented by GCW! Watch the special ceremony which will feature the indication[...]
Jan 22 - The ratings are in. According to a report from SpoilerTV, this past Friday night's edition of WWE Smackdown averaged around 2.136 million viewers. These are overnight viewing figures, the final viewer[...]
Jan 22 - Adam Scherr was recently interviewed by Shakiel Mahjouri of CBS Sports, where he spoke about his struggles with mental health. "Learning to actually discuss my problems. Everybody has problems and [...]
Jan 22 - During an appearance on Wrestling Observer Radio, Kazuchika Okada spoke about nervousness of some of his major championship matches he has had. Okada's translator said the following: "So even now, [...]
Jan 22
Jan 22 - During an interview with El Brunch de WWE, Cora Jade revealed her hopes of being in the women's Royal Rumble this year. "I would love to be in the Royal Rumble, I guess we'll have to see. It's defi[...]
Jan 22 - Diamond Dallas Page was recently interviewed by Wrestling Inc., where he spoke about his upcoming Netflix superhero collaboration, entitled "Guardians of Justice." “I actually have, it will d[...]
Jan 22 - WWE Hall of Famer Lita will make her in-ring return next weekend at 2022 Royal Rumble in the Women’s Rumble match. She recently shared a photo and video on her Instagram this week, practicing h[...]
Jan 22
Jan 21
