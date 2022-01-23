Erick Redbeard Details Origins Of His Wyatt Family Persona: Mask and Jumpsuit

During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Erick Redbeard spoke about his early concept for a gimmick that ultimately got scrapped in favor of his Erick Rowan gimmick in WWE.

“I was doing all these different gimmicks, and I tried a Viking gimmick. I was told that would never make any money, which is funny three or four years later, there’s the Viking Raiders and they’re great. So I tried all these different things, and I did all these promos with Windham and Jon.”

On where the sheep mask came from: