Effy Buries Billy Corgan, Calls Him A Dweeb, Says He's Uncool & More

During an interview with Wrestling Inc., Effy had some less-than-favorable words to say about NWA president Billy Corgan.

“Billy Corgan is a dweeb. Billy Corgan is not a good wrestler, Billy Corgan is not a good wrestling booker, Billy Corgan is a loser, what else do I have to say? That guy is literally making trope wrestling that is presented non-ironically. And, I want the roster to get all the money they can, but what a f**king dork.”

Effy says Corgan hasn't been cool since Bullet With Butterfly Wings came out.

“Billy Corgan, you have not been cool since the rat in a cage song. And I don’t even know if you were cool then, sorry. I have nothing to gain from Billy Corgan, and I need him objectively, because I know he’s surrounded by people that are like, ‘ooh Trevor Murdoch and Nick Aldis, that’s an interesting match-up, great idea boss.’ And this is the problem with every company.”

Effy continued on his anti-dweeb crusade.