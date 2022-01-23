Taz Didn't Want To Commentate Hook's AEW Debut, But Tony Khan Insisted He Did

Taz was recently a guest on The Show, where he spoke about Hook's work ethic.

“I don’t want to speak for him, but he’s just — it’s work. He just comes to work, and does his thing. He’s been an athlete his whole life, and wrestled when he was young, and played judo. So to him, it’s a sport. It’s a business, but it’s a sport. I don’t want to sounds corny — he just does his work, he’s a creative guy, he’s a young, intelligent guy. People haven’t really learned enough about him yet, but in time, I think you might. He’s smart. He’s very pride-filled, and wants everything to be right. “For a young guy, he puts a lot of pressure on himself. You can’t see it, but that’s what we all do as pros. What’s the old cliche? Diamonds are made under pressure. So he understands, or I think anybody that was an athlete just knows... you’ve gotta put pressure on yourself, but you can’t crack under pressure.”

Taz also revealed that he was nervous about Hook's debut on AEW Rampage.