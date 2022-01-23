WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Taz Didn't Want To Commentate Hook's AEW Debut, But Tony Khan Insisted He Did
Posted By: Joe West on Jan 23, 2022
Taz was recently a guest on The Show, where he spoke about Hook's work ethic.
“I don’t want to speak for him, but he’s just — it’s work. He just comes to work, and does his thing. He’s been an athlete his whole life, and wrestled when he was young, and played judo. So to him, it’s a sport. It’s a business, but it’s a sport. I don’t want to sounds corny — he just does his work, he’s a creative guy, he’s a young, intelligent guy. People haven’t really learned enough about him yet, but in time, I think you might. He’s smart. He’s very pride-filled, and wants everything to be right.
“For a young guy, he puts a lot of pressure on himself. You can’t see it, but that’s what we all do as pros. What’s the old cliche? Diamonds are made under pressure. So he understands, or I think anybody that was an athlete just knows... you’ve gotta put pressure on yourself, but you can’t crack under pressure.”
Taz also revealed that he was nervous about Hook's debut on AEW Rampage.
“I was a mess. He was cool. I was on commentary, I didn’t want to commentate his match. Tony [Khan]’s like, ‘You gotta,’ and I said to HOOK, ‘What do you want me to do?’ And he said, ‘I don’t know, whatever you want to do, whatever.’ [laughs] He didn’t give a shit. He didn’t care, bro. And I’m like, I’d rather sit in the audience next to my wife and watch.
“It was hard to — I’ve called a lot of matches over a lot of years. That was the hardest match for me to call because I’m emotionally connected. I’m one of his trainers, he’s my son. It was weird for me. It was really weird. But I’m obviously very proud of him.”