Doudrop On Becky Lynch, Working With Agents, Names Dream Opponent

“Beth. She just looks incredible, I bet she hasn’t missed a beat. She’s just the Glamazon that she always has been, but even more so now. She has this badass-ness and she’s a mom now so you know shes tough. Ahhhhh she’s incredible. Everybody loves Beth and it’s not without reason. She was such a pioneer of her time and I feel she could do so much more now. I hope she gets that shot.”

“It changes a lot, but somebody I’ve been working with a lot is Pat Buck and he helped on the matches with Bianca. I feel really comfortable with Pat, I really like it when we work together. I didn’t know him at all before I got to RAW, but now I refer to him, me and Bianca as the Dream Team [laughs].”

“It’s wild, man. I’m constantly dumbfounded but cautiously optimistic about the whole thing. I feel like so much has been handed to me and put in front of me that I’m just like ‘OK, yeah, I can totally deal with this, I’m not going to have an existential crisis, don’t worry about it, everything is going to be fine. What are you worrying about?’ [laughs]. I don’t know if people know this, but I’ve been waiting 15 years for this match. Way back when I first started training in a little warehouse in Linwood, Scotland, there really wasn’t many experienced girls in the UK wrestling scene at all. There was me, Nikki Storm – who had also just started out – down in England we had Mischief and Erin Angel and then over in Ireland we had Miss Rebecca Knox. We were very aware of Becky at the time. Even back then she was at the top of her game. She was the girl our trainers were trying to get in and have matches with us so we could learn from her, get some kind of experience. But, sadly, unbeknownst to us at the time, she was just packing up things there to move over to the U.S. We made efforts to get her over but it just didn’t work out. So 15 long years later, here we are. It’s one big ass circle to go in, but we got there [laughs].”

Doudrop was recently interviewed by TalkSPORT, where she spoke about her history with Becky Lynch.

