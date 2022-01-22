Mark Henry Talks Owen Hart's Legacy As A Jokester, Martha Hart/Tony Khan Working Relationship

Mark Henry was recently interviewed by Mandatory.com, where he spoke about how he always thinks about Owen Hart whenever a prank is played on someone else.

“You ever play a joke on one of your friends? That was an everyday thing for Owen. Every time that I hear somebody would get a joke played on them, I get to think about Owen. It’s an ‘Owen’ to me, to see someone get joked or get ribbed. Owen was never painful or hurtful, he just wanted everybody to get a good laugh and realize you gotta enjoy this. There’s only so much time in-between and you need to enjoy it. True wrestling fans love Owen because they smile and laugh when they’d hear his name and it wasn’t laughing at him, but with him, and that’s the important thing in our business, to latch on to people that care and have the same views as you. I think that’s why the pro wrestling world is so connected together because we all know that we’re all fans at the end of the day.”

