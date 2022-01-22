AQA On Her Time In WWE, Misconceptions, Medical Problems

During an interview with A Wrestling Gal, AQA (formerly Zayda Ramier in WWE) spoke about getting sick during her training.

"There’s a few misconceptions out there about what happened [concerning my departure from WWE]. I saw one report that said that I asked for it and I was like, ‘I’m glad you think that I got the bravado to do that’ but I’m like no, I didn’t ask for it. But, basically what happened was it started in June. So, June was my last match. June, was it 1st, 6th, 7th? Something like that and I was in a tag match. It was like me and Zoey Stark versus Indi [Hartwell] and Candice LeRae and so I got hurt in the match. I got — my ribs got bruised, so I was out for all of June, and so July, I was basically getting ready to come back, get in the ring, training, everything like that and at the end of July, I went to gym class one day and I woke up that morning knowing like, ‘I shouldn’t go today.’ It was just like, you know how you can just feel it? Like you’re just not into it? I was like, ‘I shouldn’t go’ but I’m like, ‘Ima go’ and so I go in my refrigerator and I grab whatever I can see. I just shove it down. I’m like, ‘Let’s go, it’s leg day’ so I had to eat something and so I get there and the first exercise is fine, it’s fine but it’s not challenging and I’m like, ‘Everyone’s pumping iron,’ going boom, boom, boom. You know, you got Ivy Nile over there just picking up Bron Breakker and squatting him and I’m like, ‘You know what? Fine. You know what? If you guys showed up and showing out, I’m gonna show up and show out.’ That was mistake number three. One, was deciding to go and then two was when I decided, ‘Hey, I’m gonna do the sled pushes’ and so then I go over there to the sled pushes so this is where mistake number three comes in and I do ‘em and I feel great but when I stop, I get like — my body kind of tells me, ‘You need to chill out a little bit.’ You know how you’re doing an exercise and do a little rest break? And I’m like, ‘Nah, nah, I got this. I’m ready, let’s go’ and so I do a few more and I come back and immediately, my body’s like, ‘Oh my God’ and I’m like, ‘Okay. I need to sit down.’ Even my friend — I’m not gonna say anyone’s name because I don’t want anyone to be brought into it but, one of my friends that was there and she’s doing great on NXT, I’m so proud of her. She was like, ‘You need to sit down,’ because I got really hot. Like I felt like I was a human furnace. I was like, ‘Why am I so hot?’ And so, me being a dummy, I walked straight past my water bottle and I go in the restroom and I’m like splashing water on my face and it’s giving me this temporary relief and I’m like, ‘Okay, okay. What’s going on?’ And then I look down and my hands are starting to shake and they’re all clammy and I’m like, ‘What is this feeling?’ Unbeknownst to me, I deal with anxiety. I have anxiety which almost everybody does but, I always have those exact symptoms except for it’s always followed by like the hyper, I’m like [breathing rapidly]. That’s how I know I’m having an anxiety attack but I had every symptom except for the breathing so it just canceled out in my mind. So I’m just thinking like, ‘My body’s like, you’re dying.’ You know, this is the last little hoorah and so I go to the medical team and I’m like, ‘Hey, I feel like I’m finna pass out. I’m really hot, shaky, I’m jittery. I don’t know what’s going on’ and the person, she’s like, ‘Okay. Let me sit you down.’ They did like a little legs up thing and I was like, ‘This ain’t doing nothing for me’ and she goes back and she gets an orange Gatorade. I remember it specifically because I wanted the blue one. But she gives me an orange Gatorade and an ice pack and immediately, the hot goes away. But I still have these really bad shaky jitters and not realizing it’s just my anxiety acting up, trying to tell me, ‘Hey, calm down. Everything’s all right. Just chill out’ and I got these little jitters and I’m like, ‘Oh okay, hey, the hot’s gone’ but what’s going on with my body still? It was still jittery and then she asked me casually, she’s like, ‘You ever been hot like that before?’ And then I was like, ‘Well, when I was about 13 on my trampoline, yeah’ and she asked me to describe that and I was like, ‘You know how you stand up too fast and you see the black?’ So I described [it], then I was like, ‘Yeah, that was the last time I felt like how I’m feeling right now.”

AQA also spoke about being medically disqualifying from competing.

"And then she was like, ‘Oh okay, cool’ and so I’m not thinking anything about it and so as time goes on, about two, three days later, one of the head doctors comes in. He’s telling me, he’s like, ‘Hey, you know, just to be sure, we’re gonna pull you for a little bit’ and they gotta double check, triple check, quadruple check all their boxes before they put you back in the ring so I’m like, ‘All right. I’m probably gonna be out at the most, two weeks.’ So I’m like, ‘All right.’ So I felt fine immediately after I had that Gatorade and everything so I’m like, ‘All right. Just doing normal protocol or whatever’ and so as time goes on, the weeks go on and then the months go on and I’m like, ‘What’s going on here?’ And by the time I got to about the third doctor, this was like the third doctor that had asked me like, ‘Hey, tell me about what happened to you when you were 13’ and I was like, ‘Oh no’ and in that moment, I realized, ‘They might think whatever happened to me at 13 is what’s happening to me right now,’ you know what I mean? So, those two — that story basically followed me all the way to my release, was just that they was like, ‘You know, we’re unsure of why that happened now and the last time you ever felt like this was when you were 13.’ But to be honest, when I was 13, I was outside on the trampoline, hot in the middle of the day and honestly, when I was 13, I would go in the house and get maybe one or two sips of water because I had energy. I’d be on the trampoline for hours just teaching myself stuff that I shouldn’t have been doing and so I put in my — I was like, ‘Oh no, I think they think that the two stories go together’ and it’s no one’s fault. It’s not my fault for answering a question and it’s not their fault for following up on it. So I wanted to make that clear. No one’s at fault here. It’s just that they were going along with the normal protocol so they put me through — they thought it was my heart at first, so they put me through a bunch of tests and everything. I passed every single test with flying colors, especially this one — it was one, this one test and not that they were hoping I would fail, but if I failed it, it was like, ‘Okay, this is what it is and we got a diagnosis now’ so it wasn’t like, ‘Fail, fail, fail.’ It was just like, ‘Okay, now we know what it is.’ And I passed that one and it stumped them and it was like, ‘You weren’t supposed to pass that one because that one would, you know, prove what we’re thinking right now’ and so I passed that test and then I had to be put on a heart monitor for like a whole month. We did that, came back, all the test results for that was great and so September kind of goes dead silent and my medical team person, he’s like checking in and I’m not getting any updates. What I later found out was they were basically trying to come up with some new tests for me like, ‘Okay, let’s test this and if she’s in the ring for this long or someone lifts her up, will this happen?’ You know, they were just trying to figure out something so they could get me back in the ring and then finally come about October 5th and that’s when I had sent the tweet out like two weeks before when I was like, ‘You gotta laugh at the ups and downs.’ It was like a Steph Curry GIF and he’s like going back, then I’m like, ‘You just gotta laugh at the ups and downs.’ So that day actually, I came to NXT and I got medically disqualified. They were like, ‘We’re gonna disqualify you’ basically because — this was the exact quote, it was, ‘You’re 100 percent fine to wrestle. You just can’t wrestle here,’ which means like we can’t basically — we can’t tell Vince [McMahon] and them you’re all right but we don’t know why you almost passed out that day. Like why you thought you [were] gonna pass out basically, you know what I mean? They worded it a very nice way like, ‘You’re good. You’re good to go but it’s just, we can’t use you here until, you know, you or another doctor figures out what exactly happened that day.’ It’s like, there’s no — because I don’t wanna come off this way because I literally, I had a beautiful experience. If I started talking bad about WWE, I’m lying. I didn’t have a bad experience at all. Everyone I met there was great, everything that happened to me, it was great. It was just an unfortunate decision. Like the outcome was just unfortunate.”

On getting more tests: