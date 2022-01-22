Possible Spoiler For Men's 2022 Royal Rumble Match

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

PWInsider is reporting that there are possible plans for at least two NXT stars in this year’s Men’s 2022 Royal Rumble match.

WWE has plans to fly out Bron Breakker and Gunther (WALTER) to St. Louis for the premium live event.

The Men's match has the following names announced so far:

Angelo Dawkins, Montez Ford, Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Austin Theory, Johnny Knoxville, Sheamus, Damian Priest, AJ Styles, Big E, Happy Corbin, Madcap Moss, Sami Zayn, Kofi Kingston, Kevin Owens

Which NXT names would you like to see in the Men's Royal Rumble match?