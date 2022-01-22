Adam Scherr On Controversial Tweet About Indy Wrestlers In Pandemic: "I still believe in it."

Adam Scherr was recently interviewed by Shakiel Mahjouri of CBS Sports, where he spoke about his struggles with mental health.

"Learning to actually discuss my problems. Everybody has problems and it’s so faux pas to swallow your feelings. That doesn’t work. It does for a while, but eventually, you’re going to swallow so much that you’re going to explode. That’s what happened to me… Your friends, your family, your loved ones. That’s the cool thing about human beings and what has set us apart from the animal kingdom and deemed us superior on this Earth is our ability to work together to overcome obstacles… I want to be remembered for something more than just beating the s–t out of people in a wrestling ring."

On the mental health app Diskuss.

"It’s in its blooming faces. We launched it right around Thanksgiving and it really started to grow… It gives you licensed certified therapists, mental coaches, life coaches in the palm of your hand by audio, video, text message services 24 hours a day. It’s fully encrypted so all your information is protected. But the coolest thing is it gives you the opportunity to do it from the comfort of your own home. A lot of people, myself included when I went and talked to somebody for the first time, are really, really nervous about it. Having that option to do it from home where you’re really, really comfortable is going to help a lot more people be able to overcome a lot of people overcome obstacles they’re dealing with in their lives."

Back in 2020, Scherr (when he was Braun Strowman) tweeted out the following and got a lot of backlash:

“Here we go with more of the somebody pay for my bills stuff. If you can’t afford to pay your bills maybe you should change professions. That’s why I quit strongman I loved it but I couldn’t afford to live so instead of making a go fund me or a patreon… and for anyone that goes that’s easy for you to say you’re a wwe superstar just and FYI 7 years ago I moved to fl with everything I owned in a Kia Soul with 150$ to my name when I started this!!!!!”

Scherr reflected upon the controversial tweets.