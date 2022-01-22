📺 WATCH: Lita Practices Her Moonsault Readying For WWE Royal Rumble
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 22, 2022
WWE Hall of Famer Lita will make her in-ring return next weekend at 2022 Royal Rumble in the Women’s Rumble match.
She recently shared a photo and video on her Instagram this week, practicing her finishing move the Moonsault.
She posted: “Step into my office…Lita vs. 2,674 foam blocks. Undefeated. #moonsault #royalrumble #trainingThanks to @lovelydarkandbright and @acrosports.” You can view her Instagram post below.
