AEW Rampage Results (January 21 2022)

It's Friday, you know what that means! It's time for AEW Rampage and we actually have a live show this Friday for the first time in a while and we have some great matches to look forward to! So, with Excalibur, Taz, Ricky Starks & Chris Jericho on commentary in Washington DC, let's get straight to the wrestling!

Jon Moxley defeated Ethan Page w/ Scorpio Sky via Referee Stoppage (10:36)

We're starting off this show the same way we started AEW Dynamite, Jon Moxley makes his entrance but this time, he's got a fight ahead of him. Ethan Page follows him down to the ring, choosing a more traditional entrance down the ramp. The bell rings and the Moxley chants accompany the man himself beginning with a lock up and Ethan is ready for him, using his strength advantage to keep Moxley away but he makes a mistake going chop for chop with Mox and eats a back elbow for his trouble. Mox heads to the corner with Ethan and bites him but Ethan fights him off and sends him outside with a big shoulder tackle. He follows Moxley when Jon rolls to the outside and continues his attack out on the floor but this is Mox's speciality, fighting outside the ring, and soon is on top and driving Ethan into the Barricade. We head back into the ring and Ethan fights back by attacking the knee of Moxley with a few moves before he hits a Dropkick and a Hanging Neckbreaker. He follows that by whipping Mox into the ring post and out of the ring as we head to commercial.

Ethan follows him outside and tosses Moxley into the crowd whilst beating him down before both men head back into the ring. Page sets up for Ego's edge and Mox fights out as we return and he gets a huge German Suplex to flip the momentum and Mox hits it so well he hits it again. He goes for a third and Ethan fights him but Mox overpowers him and gets it anyway. We head to a striking exchange in the middle of the ring and then we get a lovely back and forth of reversals from the rope which ends in a big Lariat for Mox. He sets up for the Paradigm Shift but Ethan escapes and hits a series of moves, culminating in a Brainbuster but it's only worth a two count. Ethan tries to follow up but Mox fights back and low bridges Ethan before attacking with an Elbow Suicida. Mox heads to the top and Ethan stops him before hitting his own Avalanche Powerslam for two and then Mox peppers Ethan's head with Elbows and Knees and makes Ethan Page pass out with a Bulldog Choke. Moxley wins!

Ethan hangs around a bit too long in the post-match and eats a Paradigm Shift for his troubles. As Moxley makes his way to the back through the crowd, he's met by Bryan Danielson who has a moment with him before leaving again for the back.

Jurassic Express Promo

Jungle Boy's talking is getting much better, he tells the Gunn Club that Billy has been a Salty old bitch since JB met him and they crossed the line when they attacked Christian on Dynamite and they promise to stomp the heads of the Gunn Club into the ground.

Trent? Beretta w/ Orange Cassidy defeated Nick Jackson w/ Matt Jackson & Brandon Cutler via Pinfall (13:58)

A change in the schedule here as Rocky Romero became unavailable and we get Trent against Nick instead of the tag we were expecting. Nick begins the match in better form as his speed and agility has Trent in trouble but Trent is far stronger and that's how he evens it out again. The momentum flips back in Nick's favour when he ducks a cross body and Nick makes connection with the ropes and then Nick continues to attack the neck of Trent with his innovative offence including a big Superkick as we head to break. Nick takes the match back to the ring and goes after that surgically repaired neck even more. Trent manages to fight back in picture in picture and Nick tries a Dive onto Beretta but doesn't get all of it. Matt Jackson and Orange Cassidy nearly come to blows outside the ring and that letsTrent sweep the leg of his opponent on the apron but back in the ring, Nick takes over once again.

Both men head to the top and it's a fight for supremacy which Nick wins before going for a Senton Atomico but Trent gets the knees up. We head back to a striking exchange and that's won comfortably by Beretta, following that with a Deadlift German Suplex and a running Knee Strike for two. He lifts Nick up and batters him back down with huge elbows and then we head back outside and when Nick tries to get back into it, Trent hits a Spear. He hit a Back Drop Driver and a Swinging DDT back in the ring for two! Trent is looking to be in control till Nick drags the ref in as a human shield before both men hit German Suplexes one after another. Nick gets a two count from a Canadian Destroyer and Trent won't stay down. Both men go blow for blow in the middle of the ring but Nick wins out with a big kick and then follows hit up with his Rising Knee/Bulldog combo but then both men get some big moves as we struggle towards the end. Trent hits a half and half, Nick a Superkick and Trent a Piledriver for two. Nick takes it outside and Slams Trent into the ramp and hits a Senton Atomico from the top and rolls trent back in and hits a perfect 450 Splash only for Trent to kick out once more. Eventually though, Trent hits the Strong Zero and picks up the huge win. What a match!

Thunder Rosa vs Mercedes Martinez Video Package

Nothing too different from what we saw and heard on Dynamite but this match will slap.

Hook defeated Serpentico via Submission (1:12)

Hook has been sent. Serpentico is already in the ring and when his name gets called, he releases his paper streamers only to get wiped out by Hook and the Paper Streamers just surround the men as Hook tosses Serpentico around with Judo moves. He allows Serpentico to escape but he still can't get his ring entrance kimono off. Hook locks on a standing Redrum and that's all he needs as Serpentico taps out quickly.

Hook doesn't let go and out comes QT Marshall who berates Hook for attacking before the bell and carrying on holding the choke after the match. Hook approaches him and QT says he can't cheap shot him this time because he's ready so Hook just dumps him on the ramp and steps over him.

Mark Henry Main Event Interview

Jade does all her talking and she's getting better and better. She puts herself over and says Anna should just be elated to be in the Main Event. Anna responds by telling her that TBS tonight stands for That Bitch Slayer but Jade tells her she'll need the barbed wire from her No DQ match to beat her! Well, looks like we've had enough talk, it's time for the main event!

Jade Cargill w/ Smart Mark Sterling defeated Anna Jay w/ John Silver via Pinfall (8:44) to retain the TBS Women's Championship

Anna and Jade make their entrances and the match gets underway with Jade using her size advantage to get the early advantage. She hits a Shoulder Tackle and then a Fall Away Slam but spends too long posturing to the hard cam and Anna rolls her up for two. We head outside the ring and Jade and John compare biceps but it lures Jade in to allow Anna to hit a huge elbow from nowhere which triggers our last commercial break. We go back in the ring to allow Anna to hit punches in the corner but Jade comes back with a Spinebuster for two. She pauses to do some press ups but there's no consequences as she remains in control of this match until we return from the break.

Anna fights back with a kick and then chokes Jade over the ropes but Jade drops to Guillotine Anna and get away. Anna fires up and hits a back elbow in the corner and a Dangerous J Kick and follows it with multiple kicks and a Flatliner but Mark Sterling jumps on the apron and ends up getting hit with a big Brainbuster from John Silver. Anna gets a Backslide back inside the ring but Jade follows up with her huge Pump Kick. She goes for Jaded but Anna rolls out and locks in the Queen Slayer! She has Jade on the mat and Cargill has to fight to her feet and take Anna all the way over to the corner to get out. When she does, Anna remains in control and drags Jade back into a Queen Slayer from the top rope but Jade breaks her grip and carries Anna out but Anna escapes and sends Jade into the turnbuckle. Anna tries to follow her with a leg lariat and Jade blocks it and hits a one armed Powerbomb before hitting Anna with Jaded and getting the win! I think this was Jade's best match to date.

A really enjoyable episode of Rampage for me but what did you think? Let us know in the comments, follow me on twitter @0r4n93_C4551dy and have a great weekend. So long and Goodnight!