Eric Bischoff Appears On Tonight's WWE SmackDown
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 21, 2022
During tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX, Eric Bischoff once again appeared in a backstage segment with Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville.
During the segment, Bischoff taught Pearce a little lesson about leadership.
There are calls on social media for Bischoff to either team up with Pearce or become an on-screen general manager for WWE again.
