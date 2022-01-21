The Undertaker Maybe Not Surprisingly Will Be At WWE Royal Rumble

The Undertaker will be in St. Louis for the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view, according to a report from PWInsider.

The report comes as no surprise as he will be there to attend the show to see his wife, Michelle McCool wrestle in the Women’s Royal Rumble match.

Taker may also film content for upcoming WWE projects as is normally the case when a major pay-per-view event is held.

There is some speculation that Taker will finally get his WWE Hall Of Fame induction this year as WrestleMania will take place in Dallas, Texas, Taker’s home state.