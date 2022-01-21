NXT Stars In Singles Action Prior To Tonight's SmackDown

Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

It's possible one or both could get called up to the main roster if they impress.

In a dark match before Friday Night SmackDownon FOX, LA Knight defeated Roderick Strong in singles action.

Title Change Just Happened During IMPACT Wrestling Tapings (SPOILER)

There was a title change during tonight’s IMPACT Wrestling tapings. Current ECW Television Champion Matt Cardona defeated Jordynne Grace to win[...] Jan 21 - There was a title change during tonight’s IMPACT Wrestling tapings. Current ECW Television Champion Matt Cardona defeated Jordynne Grace to win[...]

Another WWE Hall Of Famer Appears On Tonight's WWE SmackDown

If Eric Bischoff appearing on tonight's WWE SmackDown wasn't enough, the company brought in another WWE Hall Of Famer in Jeff Jarrett who was appearin[...] Jan 21 - If Eric Bischoff appearing on tonight's WWE SmackDown wasn't enough, the company brought in another WWE Hall Of Famer in Jeff Jarrett who was appearin[...]

WWE SmackDown Results - January 21, 2022

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Live Results (January 21, 2022): Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan or R[...] Jan 21 - WWE Friday Night SmackDown Live Results (January 21, 2022): Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan or R[...]

Eric Bischoff Appears On Tonight's WWE SmackDown

During tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX, Eric Bischoff once again appeared in a backstage segment with Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville. During the segmen[...] Jan 21 - During tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX, Eric Bischoff once again appeared in a backstage segment with Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville. During the segmen[...]

The Undertaker Maybe Not Surprisingly Will Be At WWE Royal Rumble

The Undertaker will be in St. Louis for the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view, according to a report from PWInsider. The report comes as no surprise[...] Jan 21 - The Undertaker will be in St. Louis for the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view, according to a report from PWInsider. The report comes as no surprise[...]

Summer Rae Appears On Tonight's WWE SmackDown

During tonight's episode of SmackDown, Summer Rae made her first appearance on WWE television in some time. She was shown at ringside for Aliyah&rsqu[...] Jan 21 - During tonight's episode of SmackDown, Summer Rae made her first appearance on WWE television in some time. She was shown at ringside for Aliyah&rsqu[...]

Former WWE Superstar Debuts During IMPACT Wrestling Tapings

Former WWE superstar Konnor of The Ascension has debuted with IMPACT Wrestling. Going by the new name of Big Kon he made his debut at the BTI: Before[...] Jan 21 - Former WWE superstar Konnor of The Ascension has debuted with IMPACT Wrestling. Going by the new name of Big Kon he made his debut at the BTI: Before[...]

NXT Stars In Singles Action Prior To Tonight's SmackDown

The Rock Signs Huge Global Partnership Deal With UFC

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has signed a huge new multi-year global partnership deal with UFC. It has been announced that Johnson's athletic label &ldq[...] Jan 21 - Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has signed a huge new multi-year global partnership deal with UFC. It has been announced that Johnson's athletic label &ldq[...]

NJPW Pulls Six Wrestlers From Upcoming Show Due To COVID-19

NJPW has announced a change to its upcoming New Year’s Golden Series night two show at Korakuen Hall, after six wrestlers had to be pulled from [...] Jan 21 - NJPW has announced a change to its upcoming New Year’s Golden Series night two show at Korakuen Hall, after six wrestlers had to be pulled from [...]

WWE NXT 2.0 Star Backstage At Tonight's SmackDown

PWInsider is reporting that a WWE NXT star is backstage at SmackDown. Roderick Strong is at the taping to wrestle a dark match tonight. He lost last [...] Jan 21 - PWInsider is reporting that a WWE NXT star is backstage at SmackDown. Roderick Strong is at the taping to wrestle a dark match tonight. He lost last [...]

Wardlow Doesn't Understand Why He's Not Considered A Pillar Of AEW, Says Pinnacle Would Look "Much More Weak" Without Him

Wardlow was a guest on 99 Rock Baltimore, where he spoke about considering himself one of the pillars of AEW. "Absolutely, every day [I wonder why [...] Jan 21 - Wardlow was a guest on 99 Rock Baltimore, where he spoke about considering himself one of the pillars of AEW. "Absolutely, every day [I wonder why [...]

Buddy Matthews Is Coming To MLW Blood & Thunder Tonight

Major League Wrestling has announced that Buddy Matthews will make his MLW debut tonight on Blood & Thunder. You can read the full announcement b[...] Jan 21 - Major League Wrestling has announced that Buddy Matthews will make his MLW debut tonight on Blood & Thunder. You can read the full announcement b[...]

Rocky Romero Reveals COVID-19 Diagnosis, Off Of Tonight's AEW Rampage

Rocky Romero took to his Twitter account to inform fans that he has been diagnosed with COVID-19. Sorry everyone… Gonna have push back the R[...] Jan 21 - Rocky Romero took to his Twitter account to inform fans that he has been diagnosed with COVID-19. Sorry everyone… Gonna have push back the R[...]

Bully Ray Says Jon Moxley Owes Fans An Apology For Hiatus, Mark Henry Disagrees

Mark Henry was recently a guest on Busted Open Radio, where he addressed both Jon Moxley's return to AEW and Bully Ray's comments that he believes Mox[...] Jan 21 - Mark Henry was recently a guest on Busted Open Radio, where he addressed both Jon Moxley's return to AEW and Bully Ray's comments that he believes Mox[...]

Kazuchika Okada Lists Some Dream Opponents

Kazuchika Okada was recently a guest on Wrestling Observer Radio, where he spoke about his dream matches. "So, I mean, really, we can't possibly sa[...] Jan 21 - Kazuchika Okada was recently a guest on Wrestling Observer Radio, where he spoke about his dream matches. "So, I mean, really, we can't possibly sa[...]

D-Von Dudley Recalls Wanting The Usos To Use The 3D, Bully Ray Didn't Feel The Same Way

D-Von Dudley was recently a guest on the Wrestle Buddy podcast, where he spoke about the Usos adopting the 3D: "I love it [The Usos using The 3D]. [...] Jan 21 - D-Von Dudley was recently a guest on the Wrestle Buddy podcast, where he spoke about the Usos adopting the 3D: "I love it [The Usos using The 3D]. [...]

Bryan Danielson Recalls Flexing His Insane Cardiovascular Skills On A WWE Trainer After 76 Minute Royal Rumble Entry

Bryan Danielson is known for his endurance skills. He's wrestled hour long matches, and even lasted 76 minutes in the Greatest Royal Rumble, and claim[...] Jan 21 - Bryan Danielson is known for his endurance skills. He's wrestled hour long matches, and even lasted 76 minutes in the Greatest Royal Rumble, and claim[...]

Ninja Mack Compares Cirque Du Soleil To Professional Wrestling

Ninja Mack was recently interviewed by Wrestling Inc., where he spoke about joining Cirque Du Soleil: “I saw a Cirque du Soleil tryout in Veg[...] Jan 21 - Ninja Mack was recently interviewed by Wrestling Inc., where he spoke about joining Cirque Du Soleil: “I saw a Cirque du Soleil tryout in Veg[...]

Tama Tonga Has Not Received Any Offers From AEW, Talks Bullet Club

Tama Tonga was a guest on the All Real Wrestling Podcast, where he spoke about having never received an offer from AEW to join their roster. &ldquo[...] Jan 21 - Tama Tonga was a guest on the All Real Wrestling Podcast, where he spoke about having never received an offer from AEW to join their roster. &ldquo[...]

IMPACT World Championship Match Announced For No Surrender

IMPACT Wrestling has announced a World Heavyweight Championship match for No Surrender. W. Morrissey will challenge Moose for the belt, as announced [...] Jan 21 - IMPACT Wrestling has announced a World Heavyweight Championship match for No Surrender. W. Morrissey will challenge Moose for the belt, as announced [...]

Tony Khan Announces Match Change For Tonight’s AEW Rampage

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio today, Tony Khan announced that the tag team bout between Roppongi Vice (Trent Beretta & Rocky Rome[...] Jan 21 - During an appearance on Busted Open Radio today, Tony Khan announced that the tag team bout between Roppongi Vice (Trent Beretta & Rocky Rome[...]

Meat Loaf Passes Away, WWE Issues Statement

WWE has issued the following statement following the passing of music icon Meat Loaf aged 74. "We are saddened to learn that Michael Lee Aday, bett[...] Jan 21 - WWE has issued the following statement following the passing of music icon Meat Loaf aged 74. "We are saddened to learn that Michael Lee Aday, bett[...]

Preview For Tonight's WWE SmackDown & 205 Live

WWE returns tonight with Friday Night Smackdown on FOX and 205 Live on Peacock. The only SmackDown match advertised as of this report is Naomi vs. Sm[...] Jan 21 - WWE returns tonight with Friday Night Smackdown on FOX and 205 Live on Peacock. The only SmackDown match advertised as of this report is Naomi vs. Sm[...]