The Rock Signs Huge Global Partnership Deal With UFC
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 21, 2022
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has signed a huge new multi-year global partnership deal with UFC.
It has been announced that Johnson's athletic label “Project Rock” in association with Under Armour Inc, has inked a multi-year deal with the Ultimate Fighting Championship.
The project will see footwear worn by both male and female fighters and corner teams for fight-week events, workouts and weigh-ins.
Reebok had been UFC’s footwear sponsor but are set to be replaced by The Rock's brand.
https://wrestlr.me/73595/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Jan 21
Jan 21 - Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has signed a huge new multi-year global partnership deal with UFC. It has been announced that Johnson's athletic label &ldq[...]
Jan 21
Jan 21 - NJPW has announced a change to its upcoming New Year’s Golden Series night two show at Korakuen Hall, after six wrestlers had to be pulled from [...]
Jan 21
Jan 21 - PWInsider is reporting that a WWE NXT star is backstage at SmackDown. Roderick Strong is at the taping to wrestle a dark match tonight. He lost last [...]
Jan 21
Jan 21 - Wardlow was a guest on 99 Rock Baltimore, where he spoke about considering himself one of the pillars of AEW. "Absolutely, every day [I wonder why [...]
Jan 21
Jan 21 - Major League Wrestling has announced that Buddy Matthews will make his MLW debut tonight on Blood & Thunder. You can read the full announcement b[...]
Jan 21
Jan 21 - Rocky Romero took to his Twitter account to inform fans that he has been diagnosed with COVID-19. Sorry everyone… Gonna have push back the R[...]
Jan 21
Jan 21 - Mark Henry was recently a guest on Busted Open Radio, where he addressed both Jon Moxley's return to AEW and Bully Ray's comments that he believes Mox[...]
Jan 21
Jan 21 - Kazuchika Okada was recently a guest on Wrestling Observer Radio, where he spoke about his dream matches. "So, I mean, really, we can't possibly sa[...]
Jan 21
Jan 21 - D-Von Dudley was recently a guest on the Wrestle Buddy podcast, where he spoke about the Usos adopting the 3D: "I love it [The Usos using The 3D]. [...]
Jan 21
Jan 21 - Bryan Danielson is known for his endurance skills. He's wrestled hour long matches, and even lasted 76 minutes in the Greatest Royal Rumble, and claim[...]
Jan 21
Jan 21 - Ninja Mack was recently interviewed by Wrestling Inc., where he spoke about joining Cirque Du Soleil: “I saw a Cirque du Soleil tryout in Veg[...]
Jan 21
Jan 21 - Tama Tonga was a guest on the All Real Wrestling Podcast, where he spoke about having never received an offer from AEW to join their roster. &ldquo[...]
Jan 21
Jan 21 - IMPACT Wrestling has announced a World Heavyweight Championship match for No Surrender. W. Morrissey will challenge Moose for the belt, as announced [...]
Jan 21
Jan 21 - During an appearance on Busted Open Radio today, Tony Khan announced that the tag team bout between Roppongi Vice (Trent Beretta & Rocky Rome[...]
Jan 21
Jan 21 - WWE has issued the following statement following the passing of music icon Meat Loaf aged 74. "We are saddened to learn that Michael Lee Aday, bett[...]
Jan 21
Jan 21 - WWE returns tonight with Friday Night Smackdown on FOX and 205 Live on Peacock. The only SmackDown match advertised as of this report is Naomi vs. Sm[...]
Jan 21
Jan 21 - All Elite Wrestling returns tonight with a LIVE edition of AEW Rampage on TNT from the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, DC. The broadc[...]
Jan 21
Jan 21 - A report from PWInsider reveals IMPACT Wrestling will pay tribute to the late Jimmy Rave next month with a special episode of IMPACT in 60. The episo[...]
Jan 21 AEW Dark Wrestler Signing With WWE? A report from Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter reveals that WWE appears to have signed Cole Karter, who made a number of appea[...]
Jan 21 - A report from Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter reveals that WWE appears to have signed Cole Karter, who made a number of appea[...]
Jan 21
Jan 21 - WWE is reportedly disappointed with the recent rebranding of NXT to NXT 2.0 on USA Network. WWE officials are not happy with the direction of the bra[...]
Jan 20
Jan 20 - Paul Heyman was recently interviewed by Casio's Cut, where he responded to the fact that he hasn't been cutting Brock Lesnar's promos for him as of la[...]
Jan 20
Jan 20 - TBS has issued a press release due to last Wednesday's Dynamite drawing 0.44 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.032 million viewers, an inc[...]
Jan 20
Jan 20 - Freddie Prinze Jr. took to his new podcast Wrestling With Freddie, where he spoke about a WWE creative writer hustling Vince McMahon. “WWE wa[...]
Jan 20
Jan 20 - Killer Kross recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where he spoke about the disconnect many fans felt between his character in NXT and his character[...]
Jan 20
Jan 20 - Kaun was recently interviewed by Andrew Thompson, who spoke about Shane Taylor Promotions making their mark during their ROH Six Man Tag Team Champion[...]