The Rock Signs Huge Global Partnership Deal With UFC

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has signed a huge new multi-year global partnership deal with UFC.

It has been announced that Johnson's athletic label “Project Rock” in association with Under Armour Inc, has inked a multi-year deal with the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

The project will see footwear worn by both male and female fighters and corner teams for fight-week events, workouts and weigh-ins.

Reebok had been UFC’s footwear sponsor but are set to be replaced by The Rock's brand.