Wardlow Doesn't Understand Why He's Not Considered A Pillar Of AEW, Says Pinnacle Would Look "Much More Weak" Without Him

Wardlow was a guest on 99 Rock Baltimore, where he spoke about considering himself one of the pillars of AEW.

"Absolutely, every day [I wonder why I’m not considered an AEW pillar]. So I think I get looked over simply because the fact that-that very first Dynamite in Washington [D.C.], I was not seen and I was not seen for a number of weeks until November when I debuted and attacked Cody [Rhodes]. But just because I showed up, you know, a few weeks late, I was still signed well before that first Dynamite, before All Out. You know, so I am an original and I believe I’m the foundation that those four pillars stand on."

On what The Pinnacle would look like without him: