Buddy Matthews Is Coming To MLW Blood & Thunder Tonight

Buddy Matthews makes MLW debut in Dallas tonight

Top free agent Buddy Matthews will make his MLW debut at MLW Blood & Thunder at Gilley’s in Dallas tonight, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping.

Buddy Matthews has taken up MLW on its open door policy and is coming to Dallas for tonight’s big card and television taping.

Formally known as Buddy Murphy, the Australian grappler has won titles in top organizations around the world. Now, Matthews looks to make a statement in his MLW debut in Dallas.

Who will Matthews square off against tonight at Gilley’s? Find out LIVE tonight in Downtown Dallas!

Tracking to be another hot ticket in the DFW metroplex, MLW will return Saturday night January 21 to Gilley’s in Downtown Dallas with MLW: Blood & Thunder.

The event will be an MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.

CARD:

Texas Tornado Match for the World Tag Team Championship:

5150 (champions) vs. ???

Falls Count Anywhere for the World Heavyweight Championship:

Alex Hammerstone (champion) vs. Pagano

Jacob Fatu vs. Mads Krugger

The debut of Buddy Matthews

Mystery Middleweight 3-way World Title Fight:

Tajiri (champion) vs. Myron Reed vs. ???

National Openweight Championship

Alex Kane (champion) vs. Calvin Tankman

“Dallas vs. Houston” Featherweight Bout

Miranda Gordy vs. Rok-C

Davey Richards vs. ACH

Middleweight Title Eliminator

TJP vs. Matt Cross

¡Mixed Lucha Trios Match!

Aramis, El Dragon & ??? vs. Arez, Gino Medina & Mini Abismo Negro

Open Contract Challenge

Dallas’ EJ Nduka vs. ???

A violent opportunity for King Muertes

Middleweight Bout

Ho Ho Lun vs. KC Navarro

Additional athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

Cesar Duran

Richard Holliday

Alicia Atout

Savio Vega

All Japan’s Saito Bros

Plus MORE wrestlers will be announced soon.

More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule is as follows:

6:00 p.m.: Early entry for First Row Ticket Holders

6:30 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:30 p.m.: Showtime

MORE ABOUT THE VENUE

Gilley’s is just a 10-minute walk south of the Convention Center in Dallas, conveniently located at the epicenter of Dallas.

The world-famous venue opened its doors in 1971 and has played host to a who’s who in sports and entertainment, including being featured in movies such as Urban Cowboy. The venue offers modern facilities, parking, and easy accessibility. Gilley’s provides the highest quality service makes the venue a premier event destination.

The venue is located at:

1135 Botham Jean Blvd.

Dallas, TX 75215

Adjacent paved lots provide ample parking.

