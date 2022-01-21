Bully Ray Says Jon Moxley Owes Fans An Apology For Hiatus, Mark Henry Disagrees

Mark Henry was recently a guest on Busted Open Radio, where he addressed both Jon Moxley's return to AEW and Bully Ray's comments that he believes Moxley owed the fans an apology.

Bully Ray's comments were as follows:

“I did enjoy that they started off with Moxley. They came out with a bang, people were ready for it and Moxley said what he needed to say. However, I would have liked to have heard just a little bit of accountability from Jon. I understand the whole demons thing and we always use the word demons as a creative word to get around the real issues. Whether it’s an alcohol issue, whether it’s a drug issue. In Tommy [Dreamer’s] case it’s an eating issue. Everybody has some kind of demon that they have to get around.” “We have our demons. These demons got the best of Jon for a time period where he had to step away from AEW. I would have liked to have heard him say a bit of an apology to the AEW fans. You don’t have to apologize to the boys even though the boys do count on you but any one of those guys and gals could have the same problems that you did. And trust me, I came up in an era where a slew of men and women had their demons. The fans expect a little bit more from you. What about the fans that bought tickets to see AEW and Jon Moxley while Jon was away taking care of his problems I’m very happy that he left and took care of his problem. And he looked incredibly healthy last night. And I love everything that he said. I just would have loved to have heard a little bit of accountability. I don’t know if I’m sorry is necessarily the right word but maybe endear yourself a little bit to the crowd if you felt you let them down. This is coming from me, the hard ass of all hard asses. Personally, if it was me in the same situation, the first thing I would have said is ‘guys, I’m sorry if I let you down’…I think that would have been the proper thing to do.”

Mark Henry's reply on the air today was as follows:

“Jon Moxley, did you see how good he looked? He looked like a million bucks and that is the byproduct of no stress, being healthier, cleaner physically but emotionally healthy. Having someone at home that says, ‘you know what? We love you, you’re forgiven, we just want you to stay here and be happy and healthy.'” “He didn’t owe anybody an apology. I think the apology was to his wife and baby and immediate family about not being his best self. It’s their job to help him be his best self and I support him 100 percent. I thought that it was awesome that he addressed the crowd and there were no apologies given because there were no apologies needed.” “I saw that Bully was trending because he thought that Moxley owed an apology. To that, I have to say that I have to 100 percent disagree. It was a personal issue and he handled that situation at home. He talked to his boss and he came back and with no apologies and reconfirmed to everybody at AEW that he’s gonna be a better version of himself. That’s what it’s all about.”

You can relive Moxley's promo below.