D-Von Dudley Recalls Wanting The Usos To Use The 3D, Bully Ray Didn't Feel The Same Way

D-Von Dudley was recently a guest on the Wrestle Buddy podcast, where he spoke about the Usos adopting the 3D:

"I love it [The Usos using The 3D]. That’s what people don’t get, The Usos and I at live events and things like that had talked about them using the 3D. They came to me and asked me about a year-and-a-half, maybe two years ago and I remember telling them, you know, ‘You guys can use it. Me and Bubba not using it anymore. You know, so why not? Use it.’ I know The Bar (Sheamus & Cesaro) had tried it a couple times. The Bar tried it even at live events and you know, Bubba came back and said something, you know, ‘Don’t make me and D-Von come back’ and I sat up there and said, ‘Bubba, I told them to use it. We were talking about it,’ and so, I think it’s great because again, we’d been talking about this for months and so when I was watching the show [WWE Day 1] and I saw them use it, I was shocked.

I was — I literally jumped out of my seat. I was like, ‘Yes! Yes!’ You know? And I was like, ‘He better not kick out, he better not kick out. Nobody kicks out of the 3D’ and there was no kick out so it was great. I loved it. I texted them and I told them, I said, ‘Phenomenal match on both parties.’ The New Day as well of course and I said, ‘Tremendous finish’ because I remember they were doing a splash or a double splash leading up and right before was the double superkick and there was a kick out. I was like, ‘Oh my God.’ When I saw that, I said, ‘There better be a huge finish after this because there’s no way they can do all of that, kick out and then have something that can compliment that’ and sure enough, they did. It was 3D."