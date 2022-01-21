Tama Tonga Has Not Received Any Offers From AEW, Talks Bullet Club

Tama Tonga was a guest on the All Real Wrestling Podcast, where he spoke about having never received an offer from AEW to join their roster.

“I think there were some other guys, not me. I didn’t get any offer. But I think some other guys have gotten it. But not me, and I’m happy where I’m at.”

On The Elite leaving to build AEW, Bullet Club factions having different visions:

“I don’t have any, like, ill will or any kind of, like, animosity towards what they did. I think I always respect the hustle, I respect the work that’s put in and I have a lot of respect for them for what they did and still doing. I think with any coworkers, people like to do one way, you like to do another way. And sometimes you clash. But you always – you overcome, you move forward. I think that’s anybody.”

On the pseudo-Bullet Club reunion that took place on social media last year: