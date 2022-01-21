Preview For Tonight's WWE SmackDown & 205 Live

Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

- Javier Bernal vs. Draco Anthony - Bodhi Hayward vs. James Drake - Lash Legend vs. Fallon Henley

205 Live will feature the following:

The only SmackDown match advertised as of this report is Naomi vs. Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair in a contenders match. Also, a confrontation between Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns is looking likely.

WWE returns tonight with Friday Night Smackdown on FOX and 205 Live on Peacock.

The Rock Signs Huge Global Partnership Deal With UFC

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has signed a huge new multi-year global partnership deal with UFC. It has been announced that Johnson's athletic label &ldq[...] Jan 21 - Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has signed a huge new multi-year global partnership deal with UFC. It has been announced that Johnson's athletic label &ldq[...]

NJPW Pulls Six Wrestlers From Upcoming Show Due To COVID-19

NJPW has announced a change to its upcoming New Year’s Golden Series night two show at Korakuen Hall, after six wrestlers had to be pulled from [...] Jan 21 - NJPW has announced a change to its upcoming New Year’s Golden Series night two show at Korakuen Hall, after six wrestlers had to be pulled from [...]

WWE NXT 2.0 Star Backstage At Tonight's SmackDown

PWInsider is reporting that a WWE NXT star is backstage at SmackDown. Roderick Strong is at the taping to wrestle a dark match tonight. He lost last [...] Jan 21 - PWInsider is reporting that a WWE NXT star is backstage at SmackDown. Roderick Strong is at the taping to wrestle a dark match tonight. He lost last [...]

Wardlow Doesn't Understand Why He's Not Considered A Pillar Of AEW, Says Pinnacle Would Look "Much More Weak" Without Him

Wardlow was a guest on 99 Rock Baltimore, where he spoke about considering himself one of the pillars of AEW. "Absolutely, every day [I wonder why [...] Jan 21 - Wardlow was a guest on 99 Rock Baltimore, where he spoke about considering himself one of the pillars of AEW. "Absolutely, every day [I wonder why [...]

Buddy Matthews Is Coming To MLW Blood & Thunder Tonight

Major League Wrestling has announced that Buddy Matthews will make his MLW debut tonight on Blood & Thunder. You can read the full announcement b[...] Jan 21 - Major League Wrestling has announced that Buddy Matthews will make his MLW debut tonight on Blood & Thunder. You can read the full announcement b[...]

Rocky Romero Reveals COVID-19 Diagnosis, Off Of Tonight's AEW Rampage

Rocky Romero took to his Twitter account to inform fans that he has been diagnosed with COVID-19. Sorry everyone… Gonna have push back the R[...] Jan 21 - Rocky Romero took to his Twitter account to inform fans that he has been diagnosed with COVID-19. Sorry everyone… Gonna have push back the R[...]

Bully Ray Says Jon Moxley Owes Fans An Apology For Hiatus, Mark Henry Disagrees

Mark Henry was recently a guest on Busted Open Radio, where he addressed both Jon Moxley's return to AEW and Bully Ray's comments that he believes Mox[...] Jan 21 - Mark Henry was recently a guest on Busted Open Radio, where he addressed both Jon Moxley's return to AEW and Bully Ray's comments that he believes Mox[...]

Kazuchika Okada Lists Some Dream Opponents

Kazuchika Okada was recently a guest on Wrestling Observer Radio, where he spoke about his dream matches. "So, I mean, really, we can't possibly sa[...] Jan 21 - Kazuchika Okada was recently a guest on Wrestling Observer Radio, where he spoke about his dream matches. "So, I mean, really, we can't possibly sa[...]

D-Von Dudley Recalls Wanting The Usos To Use The 3D, Bully Ray Didn't Feel The Same Way

D-Von Dudley was recently a guest on the Wrestle Buddy podcast, where he spoke about the Usos adopting the 3D: "I love it [The Usos using The 3D]. [...] Jan 21 - D-Von Dudley was recently a guest on the Wrestle Buddy podcast, where he spoke about the Usos adopting the 3D: "I love it [The Usos using The 3D]. [...]

Bryan Danielson Recalls Flexing His Insane Cardiovascular Skills On A WWE Trainer After 76 Minute Royal Rumble Entry

Bryan Danielson is known for his endurance skills. He's wrestled hour long matches, and even lasted 76 minutes in the Greatest Royal Rumble, and claim[...] Jan 21 - Bryan Danielson is known for his endurance skills. He's wrestled hour long matches, and even lasted 76 minutes in the Greatest Royal Rumble, and claim[...]

Ninja Mack Compares Cirque Du Soleil To Professional Wrestling

Ninja Mack was recently interviewed by Wrestling Inc., where he spoke about joining Cirque Du Soleil: “I saw a Cirque du Soleil tryout in Veg[...] Jan 21 - Ninja Mack was recently interviewed by Wrestling Inc., where he spoke about joining Cirque Du Soleil: “I saw a Cirque du Soleil tryout in Veg[...]

Tama Tonga Has Not Received Any Offers From AEW, Talks Bullet Club

Tama Tonga was a guest on the All Real Wrestling Podcast, where he spoke about having never received an offer from AEW to join their roster. &ldquo[...] Jan 21 - Tama Tonga was a guest on the All Real Wrestling Podcast, where he spoke about having never received an offer from AEW to join their roster. &ldquo[...]

IMPACT World Championship Match Announced For No Surrender

IMPACT Wrestling has announced a World Heavyweight Championship match for No Surrender. W. Morrissey will challenge Moose for the belt, as announced [...] Jan 21 - IMPACT Wrestling has announced a World Heavyweight Championship match for No Surrender. W. Morrissey will challenge Moose for the belt, as announced [...]

Tony Khan Announces Match Change For Tonight’s AEW Rampage

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio today, Tony Khan announced that the tag team bout between Roppongi Vice (Trent Beretta & Rocky Rome[...] Jan 21 - During an appearance on Busted Open Radio today, Tony Khan announced that the tag team bout between Roppongi Vice (Trent Beretta & Rocky Rome[...]

Meat Loaf Passes Away, WWE Issues Statement

WWE has issued the following statement following the passing of music icon Meat Loaf aged 74. "We are saddened to learn that Michael Lee Aday, bett[...] Jan 21 - WWE has issued the following statement following the passing of music icon Meat Loaf aged 74. "We are saddened to learn that Michael Lee Aday, bett[...]

All The Matches For Tonight's LIVE Episode Of AEW Rampage

All Elite Wrestling returns tonight with a LIVE edition of AEW Rampage on TNT from the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, DC. The broadc[...] Jan 21 - All Elite Wrestling returns tonight with a LIVE edition of AEW Rampage on TNT from the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, DC. The broadc[...]

IMPACT Wrestling To Pay Tribute To Jimmy Rave In February

A report from PWInsider reveals IMPACT Wrestling will pay tribute to the late Jimmy Rave next month with a special episode of IMPACT in 60. The episo[...] Jan 21 - A report from PWInsider reveals IMPACT Wrestling will pay tribute to the late Jimmy Rave next month with a special episode of IMPACT in 60. The episo[...]

AEW Dark Wrestler Signing With WWE?

A report from Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter reveals that WWE appears to have signed Cole Karter, who made a number of appea[...] Jan 21 - A report from Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter reveals that WWE appears to have signed Cole Karter, who made a number of appea[...]

WWE Reportedly Disappointed With NXT 2.0

WWE is reportedly disappointed with the recent rebranding of NXT to NXT 2.0 on USA Network. WWE officials are not happy with the direction of the bra[...] Jan 21 - WWE is reportedly disappointed with the recent rebranding of NXT to NXT 2.0 on USA Network. WWE officials are not happy with the direction of the bra[...]

Paul Heyman On Brock Lesnar Cutting His Own Promos: "Thank God"

Paul Heyman was recently interviewed by Casio's Cut, where he responded to the fact that he hasn't been cutting Brock Lesnar's promos for him as of la[...] Jan 20 - Paul Heyman was recently interviewed by Casio's Cut, where he responded to the fact that he hasn't been cutting Brock Lesnar's promos for him as of la[...]

TBS Puts Out Press Release Following Last Wednesday's AEW Dynamite Ratings Success

TBS has issued a press release due to last Wednesday's Dynamite drawing 0.44 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.032 million viewers, an inc[...] Jan 20 - TBS has issued a press release due to last Wednesday's Dynamite drawing 0.44 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.032 million viewers, an inc[...]

Freddie Prinze Jr. Recalls Telling Vince McMahon He's Getting Hustled By WWE Films Script Writer

Freddie Prinze Jr. took to his new podcast Wrestling With Freddie, where he spoke about a WWE creative writer hustling Vince McMahon. “WWE wa[...] Jan 20 - Freddie Prinze Jr. took to his new podcast Wrestling With Freddie, where he spoke about a WWE creative writer hustling Vince McMahon. “WWE wa[...]

Killer Kross Recalls Trying To Make WWE Main Roster Gimmick Work Or Go Away, Was Told To Just "Stay The Course"

Killer Kross recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where he spoke about the disconnect many fans felt between his character in NXT and his character[...] Jan 20 - Killer Kross recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where he spoke about the disconnect many fans felt between his character in NXT and his character[...]