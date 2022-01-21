IMPACT Wrestling To Pay Tribute To Jimmy Rave In February

Rave (James Michael Guffey) died in December at the age of 39 suffering poor health after both his legs and one of his arms were amputated.

The episode is scheduled to air on February 3, 2022, and will feature matches from his time in the company. He was in the Rock N’ Rave Infection team with Lance Hoyt (Archer), managed by Christy Hemme.

A report from PWInsider reveals IMPACT Wrestling will pay tribute to the late Jimmy Rave next month with a special episode of IMPACT in 60.

The Rock Signs Huge Global Partnership Deal With UFC

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has signed a huge new multi-year global partnership deal with UFC. It has been announced that Johnson's athletic label “Project Rock” in association with Under A[...] Jan 21 - Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has signed a huge new multi-year global partnership deal with UFC. It has been announced that Johnson's athletic label “Project Rock” in association with Under A[...]

NJPW Pulls Six Wrestlers From Upcoming Show Due To COVID-19

NJPW has announced a change to its upcoming New Year’s Golden Series night two show at Korakuen Hall, after six wrestlers had to be pulled from the event due to COVID-19 protocols. Below is the[...] Jan 21 - NJPW has announced a change to its upcoming New Year’s Golden Series night two show at Korakuen Hall, after six wrestlers had to be pulled from the event due to COVID-19 protocols. Below is the[...]

WWE NXT 2.0 Star Backstage At Tonight's SmackDown

PWInsider is reporting that a WWE NXT star is backstage at SmackDown. Roderick Strong is at the taping to wrestle a dark match tonight. He lost last Tuesday to Gunther formally WALTER on NXT 2.0. Str[...] Jan 21 - PWInsider is reporting that a WWE NXT star is backstage at SmackDown. Roderick Strong is at the taping to wrestle a dark match tonight. He lost last Tuesday to Gunther formally WALTER on NXT 2.0. Str[...]

Wardlow Doesn't Understand Why He's Not Considered A Pillar Of AEW, Says Pinnacle Would Look "Much More Weak" Without Him

Wardlow was a guest on 99 Rock Baltimore, where he spoke about considering himself one of the pillars of AEW. "Absolutely, every day [I wonder why I’m not considered an AEW pillar]. So I thin[...] Jan 21 - Wardlow was a guest on 99 Rock Baltimore, where he spoke about considering himself one of the pillars of AEW. "Absolutely, every day [I wonder why I’m not considered an AEW pillar]. So I thin[...]

Buddy Matthews Is Coming To MLW Blood & Thunder Tonight

Major League Wrestling has announced that Buddy Matthews will make his MLW debut tonight on Blood & Thunder. You can read the full announcement below. Buddy Matthews makes MLW debut in Dallas [...] Jan 21 - Major League Wrestling has announced that Buddy Matthews will make his MLW debut tonight on Blood & Thunder. You can read the full announcement below. Buddy Matthews makes MLW debut in Dallas [...]

Rocky Romero Reveals COVID-19 Diagnosis, Off Of Tonight's AEW Rampage

Rocky Romero took to his Twitter account to inform fans that he has been diagnosed with COVID-19. Sorry everyone… Gonna have push back the RPG Vice reunion. COVID got me. Currently I’m[...] Jan 21 - Rocky Romero took to his Twitter account to inform fans that he has been diagnosed with COVID-19. Sorry everyone… Gonna have push back the RPG Vice reunion. COVID got me. Currently I’m[...]

Bully Ray Says Jon Moxley Owes Fans An Apology For Hiatus, Mark Henry Disagrees

Mark Henry was recently a guest on Busted Open Radio, where he addressed both Jon Moxley's return to AEW and Bully Ray's comments that he believes Moxley owed the fans an apology. Bully Ray's comment[...] Jan 21 - Mark Henry was recently a guest on Busted Open Radio, where he addressed both Jon Moxley's return to AEW and Bully Ray's comments that he believes Moxley owed the fans an apology. Bully Ray's comment[...]

Kazuchika Okada Lists Some Dream Opponents

Kazuchika Okada was recently a guest on Wrestling Observer Radio, where he spoke about his dream matches. "So, I mean, really, we can't possibly say it at the moment and everything is so up in the [...] Jan 21 - Kazuchika Okada was recently a guest on Wrestling Observer Radio, where he spoke about his dream matches. "So, I mean, really, we can't possibly say it at the moment and everything is so up in the [...]

D-Von Dudley Recalls Wanting The Usos To Use The 3D, Bully Ray Didn't Feel The Same Way

D-Von Dudley was recently a guest on the Wrestle Buddy podcast, where he spoke about the Usos adopting the 3D: "I love it [The Usos using The 3D]. That’s what people don’t get, The Usos[...] Jan 21 - D-Von Dudley was recently a guest on the Wrestle Buddy podcast, where he spoke about the Usos adopting the 3D: "I love it [The Usos using The 3D]. That’s what people don’t get, The Usos[...]

Bryan Danielson Recalls Flexing His Insane Cardiovascular Skills On A WWE Trainer After 76 Minute Royal Rumble Entry

Bryan Danielson is known for his endurance skills. He's wrestled hour long matches, and even lasted 76 minutes in the Greatest Royal Rumble, and claims he didn't even feel tired afterwards. “[...] Jan 21 - Bryan Danielson is known for his endurance skills. He's wrestled hour long matches, and even lasted 76 minutes in the Greatest Royal Rumble, and claims he didn't even feel tired afterwards. “[...]

Ninja Mack Compares Cirque Du Soleil To Professional Wrestling

Ninja Mack was recently interviewed by Wrestling Inc., where he spoke about joining Cirque Du Soleil: “I saw a Cirque du Soleil tryout in Vegas, so I booked my ticket, put in my video that I [...] Jan 21 - Ninja Mack was recently interviewed by Wrestling Inc., where he spoke about joining Cirque Du Soleil: “I saw a Cirque du Soleil tryout in Vegas, so I booked my ticket, put in my video that I [...]

Tama Tonga Has Not Received Any Offers From AEW, Talks Bullet Club

Tama Tonga was a guest on the All Real Wrestling Podcast, where he spoke about having never received an offer from AEW to join their roster. “I think there were some other guys, not me. I did[...] Jan 21 - Tama Tonga was a guest on the All Real Wrestling Podcast, where he spoke about having never received an offer from AEW to join their roster. “I think there were some other guys, not me. I did[...]

IMPACT World Championship Match Announced For No Surrender

IMPACT Wrestling has announced a World Heavyweight Championship match for No Surrender. W. Morrissey will challenge Moose for the belt, as announced on IMPACT's official Twitter account. .@TheCaZX[...] Jan 21 - IMPACT Wrestling has announced a World Heavyweight Championship match for No Surrender. W. Morrissey will challenge Moose for the belt, as announced on IMPACT's official Twitter account. .@TheCaZX[...]

Tony Khan Announces Match Change For Tonight’s AEW Rampage

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio today, Tony Khan announced that the tag team bout between Roppongi Vice (Trent Beretta & Rocky Romero) and The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) [...] Jan 21 - During an appearance on Busted Open Radio today, Tony Khan announced that the tag team bout between Roppongi Vice (Trent Beretta & Rocky Romero) and The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) [...]

Meat Loaf Passes Away, WWE Issues Statement

WWE has issued the following statement following the passing of music icon Meat Loaf aged 74. "We are saddened to learn that Michael Lee Aday, better known as Meat Loaf and beloved by fans all over[...] Jan 21 - WWE has issued the following statement following the passing of music icon Meat Loaf aged 74. "We are saddened to learn that Michael Lee Aday, better known as Meat Loaf and beloved by fans all over[...]

Preview For Tonight's WWE SmackDown & 205 Live

WWE returns tonight with Friday Night Smackdown on FOX and 205 Live on Peacock. The only SmackDown match advertised as of this report is Naomi vs. Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair in [...] Jan 21 - WWE returns tonight with Friday Night Smackdown on FOX and 205 Live on Peacock. The only SmackDown match advertised as of this report is Naomi vs. Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair in [...]

All The Matches For Tonight's LIVE Episode Of AEW Rampage

All Elite Wrestling returns tonight with a LIVE edition of AEW Rampage on TNT from the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, DC. The broadcast will feature Jon Moxley’s first match si[...] Jan 21 - All Elite Wrestling returns tonight with a LIVE edition of AEW Rampage on TNT from the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, DC. The broadcast will feature Jon Moxley’s first match si[...]

AEW Dark Wrestler Signing With WWE?

A report from Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter reveals that WWE appears to have signed Cole Karter, who made a number of appearances on AEW Dark in 2021. He also had one match[...] Jan 21 - A report from Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter reveals that WWE appears to have signed Cole Karter, who made a number of appearances on AEW Dark in 2021. He also had one match[...]

WWE Reportedly Disappointed With NXT 2.0

WWE is reportedly disappointed with the recent rebranding of NXT to NXT 2.0 on USA Network. WWE officials are not happy with the direction of the brand and the fact the viewership hasn't grown despit[...] Jan 21 - WWE is reportedly disappointed with the recent rebranding of NXT to NXT 2.0 on USA Network. WWE officials are not happy with the direction of the brand and the fact the viewership hasn't grown despit[...]

Paul Heyman On Brock Lesnar Cutting His Own Promos: "Thank God"

Paul Heyman was recently interviewed by Casio's Cut, where he responded to the fact that he hasn't been cutting Brock Lesnar's promos for him as of late. “Thank god! My throat was getting sor[...] Jan 20 - Paul Heyman was recently interviewed by Casio's Cut, where he responded to the fact that he hasn't been cutting Brock Lesnar's promos for him as of late. “Thank god! My throat was getting sor[...]

TBS Puts Out Press Release Following Last Wednesday's AEW Dynamite Ratings Success

TBS has issued a press release due to last Wednesday's Dynamite drawing 0.44 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.032 million viewers, an increase of 12.8% and 6.5% from the previous week. [...] Jan 20 - TBS has issued a press release due to last Wednesday's Dynamite drawing 0.44 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.032 million viewers, an increase of 12.8% and 6.5% from the previous week. [...]

Freddie Prinze Jr. Recalls Telling Vince McMahon He's Getting Hustled By WWE Films Script Writer

Freddie Prinze Jr. took to his new podcast Wrestling With Freddie, where he spoke about a WWE creative writer hustling Vince McMahon. “WWE was making movies. I’m not going to say they w[...] Jan 20 - Freddie Prinze Jr. took to his new podcast Wrestling With Freddie, where he spoke about a WWE creative writer hustling Vince McMahon. “WWE was making movies. I’m not going to say they w[...]

Killer Kross Recalls Trying To Make WWE Main Roster Gimmick Work Or Go Away, Was Told To Just "Stay The Course"

Killer Kross recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where he spoke about the disconnect many fans felt between his character in NXT and his character in the main roster of WWE, and his communications[...] Jan 20 - Killer Kross recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where he spoke about the disconnect many fans felt between his character in NXT and his character in the main roster of WWE, and his communications[...]