AEW Dark Wrestler Signing With WWE?

A report from Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter reveals that WWE appears to have signed Cole Karter, who made a number of appearances on AEW Dark in 2021.

He also had one match on AEW Dynamite where he lost to Anthony Ogogo.

Meltzer noted, "while he’s not allowed to say it, the belief is he’s signed or signing with WWE since he was at a recent tryout."

Karter is being advertised for his final independent match on January 22, 2022.