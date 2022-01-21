WWE Reportedly Disappointed With NXT 2.0
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 21, 2022
WWE is reportedly disappointed with the recent rebranding of NXT to NXT 2.0 on USA Network.
WWE officials are not happy with the direction of the brand and the fact the viewership hasn't grown despite all the changes made. They have even used main roster stars such as AJ Styles and Matt Riddle to help draw in more viewers but to little effect.
Insider source WrestleVotes noted the company thought more fans would gravitate towards the new stars quicker than they have. No changes are expected to the brand just yet but if things continue to remain the way they are there may be more major changes.
