TBS Puts Out Press Release Following Last Wednesday's AEW Dynamite Ratings Success

Thank you fans who watched #AEWDynamite last night on @TBSNetwork , our biggest audience since last fall & #1 on cable because support from you wrestling fans! We’re LIVE Tomorrow on #AEWRampage @ 10pm ET/9pm CT with Mox/Page, TBS Title Jade/Anna Jay, RPG VICE/Young Bucks, + HOOK! pic.twitter.com/GHcaDswyTv

Tony Khan took to Twitter to tout the ratings success, as well.

Ranked #1 on cable for Wednesday among P18-49 +13% among P18-49 and +7% among P2+ vs. prior week’s episode On last night’s “AEW: Dynamite,” Jon Moxley made his highly anticipated return, Adam Cole and AEW Women’s World Champion Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. faced Orange Cassidy and Kris Statlander, CM Punk battled Shawn Spears, The Acclaimed took on Sting and Darby Allin, Malakai Black and Brody King collided with the Varsity Blonds, and Serena Deeb faced Skye Blue.

“AEW: Dynamite” is Wednesday’s #1 cable program among P18-49 bringing in more than one million viewers on TBS. “AEW: Dynamite” on TBS – Wednesday, January 19 – 8p-10p

TBS has issued a press release due to last Wednesday's Dynamite drawing 0.44 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.032 million viewers, an increase of 12.8% and 6.5% from the previous week.

