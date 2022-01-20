WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
TBS Puts Out Press Release Following Last Wednesday's AEW Dynamite Ratings Success
Posted By: Joe West on Jan 20, 2022
TBS has issued a press release due to last Wednesday's Dynamite drawing 0.44 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.032 million viewers, an increase of 12.8% and 6.5% from the previous week.
“AEW: Dynamite” is Wednesday’s #1 cable program among P18-49 bringing in more than one million viewers on TBS. “AEW: Dynamite” on TBS – Wednesday, January 19 – 8p-10p
570K P18-49 / 624K P25-54 / 1032K P2+
Ranked #1 on cable for Wednesday among P18-49 +13% among P18-49 and +7% among P2+ vs. prior week’s episode On last night’s “AEW: Dynamite,” Jon Moxley made his highly anticipated return, Adam Cole and AEW Women’s World Champion Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. faced Orange Cassidy and Kris Statlander, CM Punk battled Shawn Spears, The Acclaimed took on Sting and Darby Allin, Malakai Black and Brody King collided with the Varsity Blonds, and Serena Deeb faced Skye Blue.
Tony Khan took to Twitter to tout the ratings success, as well.
Thank you fans who watched #AEWDynamite last night on @TBSNetwork, our biggest audience since last fall & #1 on cable because support from you wrestling fans! We’re LIVE Tomorrow on #AEWRampage @ 10pm ET/9pm CT with Mox/Page, TBS Title Jade/Anna Jay, RPG VICE/Young Bucks, + HOOK! pic.twitter.com/GHcaDswyTv