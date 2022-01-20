Freddie Prinze Jr. Recalls Telling Vince McMahon He's Getting Hustled By WWE Films Script Writer

Freddie Prinze Jr. took to his new podcast Wrestling With Freddie, where he spoke about a WWE creative writer hustling Vince McMahon.

“WWE was making movies. I’m not going to say they were good movies, but I can say that because I’ve been in some dogs myself, ya’ll aren’t allowed to say that or you’re just haters [laughs]. They weren’t necessarily great, but they were making movies and they were making them for $5 million a pop, which limits the type of movie you can make, how good they look, and the talent you can get. Money helps make a good movie. Granted, you can pull it off without it. We’ve all seen great movies made for $1 million or less, considerably less, but for the most part, money can help you get the talent and technology you want. $5 million got you what it got you. They weren’t getting distribution, they were relying on the WalMart DVD distribution deal they had. They weren’t even attempting to go to theaters because they were making enough money off the WalMart releases. WalMart had paid them in advance because they had a built-in audience.”

He continued.

“There was a writer on the creative team, who was a television writer, and I’m not going to say his name, but it wasn’t clicking with what wrestlers needed to say and the types of stories wrestlers needed to pull off and the stories we could pull off as a company while having to have wrestling matches. Think of that philosophy, and that was this guy’s philosophy. ‘The matches are affecting the story.’ Dawg, you’re supposed to service the matches. This is a wrestling show. That’s why Bruce [Prichard] every week was like, ‘There is a lot of talk.’ He was dead on. This guy asked Vince if he could transition from the creative team to the film division because he had experience in film. He had experience in television, but not really experience in film. I respect the man’s hustle, but this was a hustle. He started selling his own scripts under a pen name to WWE and was producing his own movie and then paying himself to do it. I saw this right away. I know a Hollywood hustle when I see one. I felt like there was an advantage being taken of. He should have been like, ‘I wrote this great script, lets make it,’ and Vince would have said yes. I didn’t like the subversive element to it.”

Prinze recalled telling Vince about his observation.