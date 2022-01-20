WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Killer Kross Recalls Trying To Make WWE Main Roster Gimmick Work Or Go Away, Was Told To Just "Stay The Course"

Posted By: Joe West on Jan 20, 2022

Killer Kross Recalls Trying To Make WWE Main Roster Gimmick Work Or Go Away, Was Told To Just "Stay The Course"

Killer Kross recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where he spoke about the disconnect many fans felt between his character in NXT and his character in the main roster of WWE, and his communications with Vince McMahon.

"He told me he was very happy with everything I was doing. In terms of bringing a character to life, aside from the outfit, I wasn't given much direction, so I just continued doing what I was doing in NXT in terms of presentation, which unfortunately felt like it was amputated because Scarlett was still singing the music, she wasn't there, and there were still remnants of what we did in NXT with no explanation as to why the character was wearing a helmet and suspenders."

Kross was asked if he felt things could have been handled differently:

"I'll take the onus and say, right off the bat, I went wrong with this, in retrospect, maybe perhaps being too over compliant. I wasn't crazy about the outfit. I felt comfortable wearing it. I knew it looked a little silly, but from my point of view, I wanted to embrace these ideas given to me because people had previously embraced the ideas I had given to them. It was a collaboration, always. I just wanted to demonstrate that. I probably should have said no and I should have tried to sell them on what we created and done in NXT because I believe we should have stayed the course. The fans were invested. The moment we walked out there with the presentation we did in NXT, people online were saying they wanted to see it at WrestleMania. I really should have attempted to assert myself with that idea. Respectfully, where I think they went wrong with us, was not providing the audience with a little bit more continuity and explanation as to what was going on because people checked out emotionally from what they were watching because they didn't have any explanation as to what was going on. In the written world of fiction, we can come up with any reason, as long as it's logical and respectful to their intelligence, as to why things are off or different. Week to week, they never got that and they checked out and got into analytical mode rather than enjoying the story and taking in what we were putting ourselves through. They just sat there going, 'what is going on?' That's the worst thing you could want in wrestling. When they are no longer attached emotionally, you're dead in the water."

Other wrestlers offered him advice.

"There was a lot of people, I won't throw them under the bus, but there were a lot of people who had been with the company for a long time telling me not to sell anything. I said, 'no problem,' business is business and we'll get through it. Whatever they need to see out of me and whatever I need to demonstrate, I'll do it and we're good to go."

Kross did say he brought up his concerns to management.

"I will say, I did, at a point, I believe it was the second week of the outfit, I spoke with management and told them, 'I'm saying this out of professionalism and respect, based on the reactions from last week, which are measurable through social media and the live reaction, this is not being received well. Respectfully, I do believe we should attempt to change course before it's too late. Or, we could attempt to develop some sort of narrative to put on television where we could connect what I did on NXT vs. what I'm doing here because people don't understand what's going.' To paraphrase, I was told, 'stay the course.' At the time, I thought that was crazy. I did speak up, in a respectful manner, I never walked into anyone's office and said, 'I can't do this.' I just said, 'I want to be a return on investment, if I can't do that, I'm going to be out of here. The course that we're on right now, we're about to go off a cliff,'" he recalled.

Source: fightful.com
>>> Jump To Comments

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

Tags: #wwe #killer kross
https://wrestlr.me/73572/  

Post Your Comments...

 

» More News From This Feed

Jan 20
Freddie Prinze Jr. Recalls Telling Vince McMahon He's Getting Hustled By WWE Films Script Writer
Freddie Prinze Jr. took to his new podcast Wrestling With Freddie, where he spoke about a WWE creative writer hustling Vince McMahon. “WWE wa[...]
Jan 20 - Freddie Prinze Jr. took to his new podcast Wrestling With Freddie, where he spoke about a WWE creative writer hustling Vince McMahon. “WWE wa[...]
Jan 20
Killer Kross Recalls Trying To Make WWE Main Roster Gimmick Work Or Go Away, Was Told To Just "Stay The Course"
Killer Kross recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where he spoke about the disconnect many fans felt between his character in NXT and his character[...]
Jan 20 - Killer Kross recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where he spoke about the disconnect many fans felt between his character in NXT and his character[...]
Jan 20
Kaun Talks AEW, ROH, Future of Shane Taylor Promotions & More
Kaun was recently interviewed by Andrew Thompson, who spoke about Shane Taylor Promotions making their mark during their ROH Six Man Tag Team Champion[...]
Jan 20 - Kaun was recently interviewed by Andrew Thompson, who spoke about Shane Taylor Promotions making their mark during their ROH Six Man Tag Team Champion[...]
Jan 20
Lita Is Coming To WrestleCon 2022
Wrestlecon has announced on their official Twitter that WWE Hall of Famer Lita, who has recently returned to WWE, has been added to their 2022 event i[...]
Jan 20 - Wrestlecon has announced on their official Twitter that WWE Hall of Famer Lita, who has recently returned to WWE, has been added to their 2022 event i[...]
Jan 20
MLW CEO Court Bauer Criticizes WWE On-Screen Product For Lack Of Authenticity
Former WWE writer and current MLW CEO Court Bauer offered a criticism of WWE's lack of authenticity. "Even when I was at WWE, I'd sit in the writer[...]
Jan 20 - Former WWE writer and current MLW CEO Court Bauer offered a criticism of WWE's lack of authenticity. "Even when I was at WWE, I'd sit in the writer[...]
Jan 20
Tom Hannifan Details Behind The Scenes Stories From IMPACT and WWE
IMPACT Wrestling recently picked up Tom Hannifan as their lead commentator following his stint in WWE as Tom Phillips. Speaking with Chris Van Vliet [...]
Jan 20 - IMPACT Wrestling recently picked up Tom Hannifan as their lead commentator following his stint in WWE as Tom Phillips. Speaking with Chris Van Vliet [...]
Jan 20
Sami Zayn Has Reportedly Signed A New WWE Contract
It is being reported by Fightful Select that Sami Zayn has secured a new deal with WWE for an unverified amount of time. A source stated “Zayn [...]
Jan 20 - It is being reported by Fightful Select that Sami Zayn has secured a new deal with WWE for an unverified amount of time. A source stated “Zayn [...]
Jan 20
WWE NXT 2.0 Ties For It's Lowest Rating Ever, Viewership Drops
Showbuzz Daily is reporting that this past Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0 averaged 587,000 viewers and a 0.11 rating (149,000 viewers) in the [...]
Jan 20 - Showbuzz Daily is reporting that this past Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0 averaged 587,000 viewers and a 0.11 rating (149,000 viewers) in the [...]
Jan 20
Matt Hardy Says He Sold 51% Of HFO To Andrade El Idolo
During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Matt Hardy spoke about Andrade El Idolo purchasing 51% of the Hardy Family Office organization, as revealed[...]
Jan 20 - During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Matt Hardy spoke about Andrade El Idolo purchasing 51% of the Hardy Family Office organization, as revealed[...]
Jan 20
Pete Rose Reveals How Much Money He Made For WrestleMania, Praises Wrestlers As Good People
Pete Rose was recently a guest on The Whole Story podcast with Alex Feuz, where he spoke about his now-iconic WrestleMania appearances. "Well, it's[...]
Jan 20 - Pete Rose was recently a guest on The Whole Story podcast with Alex Feuz, where he spoke about his now-iconic WrestleMania appearances. "Well, it's[...]
Jan 20
ROH World Championship Match Added To Supercard of Honor
Ring of Honor put out an announcement that there will be an ROH World Championship match at Supercard of Honor on April 1st. You can read it in it's e[...]
Jan 20 - Ring of Honor put out an announcement that there will be an ROH World Championship match at Supercard of Honor on April 1st. You can read it in it's e[...]

Jan 20
Konnan Recovering from Recent Heart Surgery
According to a report from F4WOnline.com/The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, wrestling legend Konnan is currently recovering from heart surgery. Accor[...]
Jan 20 - According to a report from F4WOnline.com/The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, wrestling legend Konnan is currently recovering from heart surgery. Accor[...]
Jan 20
Hurricane Helms Believes That WALTER "Will Be Just Fine" After Name Change
Former WWE Cruiserwight Champion Gregory Shane Helms, also known as Hurricane Helms to WWE fans, sent out the following Tweet regarding WALTER's name [...]
Jan 20 - Former WWE Cruiserwight Champion Gregory Shane Helms, also known as Hurricane Helms to WWE fans, sent out the following Tweet regarding WALTER's name [...]
Jan 20
WWE's Website Officially Confirms WALTER's Name Change to "Gunther"
WWE.com has now officially confirmed that WALTER's new ring name will now be "Gunther." Despite the backlash that the name change has received online,[...]
Jan 20 - WWE.com has now officially confirmed that WALTER's new ring name will now be "Gunther." Despite the backlash that the name change has received online,[...]
Jan 20
Backstage Report on What Vince McMahon Thinks About Finn Bálor, WWE's Future Plans for Him
New details have emerged regarding Finn Bálor's status within WWE, as well as WWE's future plans for the first-ever Universal Champion. Accord[...]
Jan 20 - New details have emerged regarding Finn Bálor's status within WWE, as well as WWE's future plans for the first-ever Universal Champion. Accord[...]
Jan 20
EFFY Addresses Criticisms Of GCW Bringing In Jarrett/Cardona, Says The Briscoes Are "Changed Men"
EFFY was a guest on Speaking on 'Rasslin with Brandon Walker, where he spoke about some of the criticisms that have been hitting GCW as of late. "I[...]
Jan 20 - EFFY was a guest on Speaking on 'Rasslin with Brandon Walker, where he spoke about some of the criticisms that have been hitting GCW as of late. "I[...]
Jan 20
NJPW Golden Series Night 1 Results
Earlier today, New Japan Pro Wrestling held the first night of their NJPW Golden Series tour from Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan and aired on NJPW Worl[...]
Jan 20 - Earlier today, New Japan Pro Wrestling held the first night of their NJPW Golden Series tour from Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan and aired on NJPW Worl[...]
Jan 20
Ross and Marshall Von Erich Test Positive For COVID-19, Removed From MLW Blood & Thunder
In two individual posts on Twitter, Ross and Marshall Von Erich revealed that they have tested positive for COVID-19 and their match at MLW Blood &[...]
Jan 20 - In two individual posts on Twitter, Ross and Marshall Von Erich revealed that they have tested positive for COVID-19 and their match at MLW Blood &[...]
Jan 20
NWA Announce "I Quit" Match For Powerrrtrip
The National Wrestling Alliance has announced that there will be an I Quit match between Thom Latimer and Nick Aldis on NWA Powerrrtrip, which airs on[...]
Jan 20 - The National Wrestling Alliance has announced that there will be an I Quit match between Thom Latimer and Nick Aldis on NWA Powerrrtrip, which airs on[...]
Jan 20
WWE 2K22 Cover Star and Release Date Officially Announced
WWE 2K issued the following on Thursday: WWE® 2K22 “Hits Different” with High-Flying Cover Superstar Rey Mysterio® Next installm[...]
Jan 20 - WWE 2K issued the following on Thursday: WWE® 2K22 “Hits Different” with High-Flying Cover Superstar Rey Mysterio® Next installm[...]
Jan 19
AEW Dynamite Results (January 19 2021)
It's Wednesday, you know what that means! It's time for this week's episode of AEW Dynamite and boy do we ever have a stacked show. We have a rare mix[...]
Jan 19 - It's Wednesday, you know what that means! It's time for this week's episode of AEW Dynamite and boy do we ever have a stacked show. We have a rare mix[...]
Jan 19
TNT Championship Ladder Match and More Announced For AEW Beach Break Next Week
AEW has announced four matches for next week’s Beach Break special Dynamite on TBS. The biggest of those matches will see eCody Rhodes taking o[...]
Jan 19 - AEW has announced four matches for next week’s Beach Break special Dynamite on TBS. The biggest of those matches will see eCody Rhodes taking o[...]
Jan 19
Jon Moxley Tells Fan To 'Go F*ck Yourself' In Controversial AEW Dynamite Return
Jon Moxley and controversy go hand in hand, and during his return in the opening moments of tonight's AEW Dynamite on TBS, Moxley delivered a heartfel[...]
Jan 19 - Jon Moxley and controversy go hand in hand, and during his return in the opening moments of tonight's AEW Dynamite on TBS, Moxley delivered a heartfel[...]
Jan 19
FTR vs. Lucha Bros AAA Tag Team Championship Match Postponed, AAA and CMLL Going On Hiatus
AAA had originally planned to open their new season with FTR defending the AAA Tag Team Championships against the Lucha Bros as the headliner in Merid[...]
Jan 19 - AAA had originally planned to open their new season with FTR defending the AAA Tag Team Championships against the Lucha Bros as the headliner in Merid[...]
Jan 19
Homicide Says He Doesn't Like His Ring Name: "I'm A Family Man, I Love To Entertain Kids"
Homicide recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, where he spoke about his original concept for his wrestling persona. “At [...]
Jan 19 - Homicide recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, where he spoke about his original concept for his wrestling persona. “At [...]

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π