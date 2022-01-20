WWE NXT 2.0 Ties For It's Lowest Rating Ever, Viewership Drops

Showbuzz Daily is reporting that this past Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0 averaged 587,000 viewers and a 0.11 rating (149,000 viewers) in the 18-49 demographic. This is down from last week’s rating of 647,000 viewers and 0.14 rating (177,000 viewers).

It ranked #50 for the night overall, with the History Channel’s Curse of Oak Island being the most-watched show. That brought in 2,781,000 viewers and a 0.40 rating.

According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, the 0.11 rating is tied with the November 16th, December 7th, and December 21st for the lowest rating in the 18-49 demo. It was the lowest viewership since December 14th and was down 9% from the week before.

Thurston also shared the following viewer counts (in the thousands) with parenthesis to contain the the median of the last 28 days.