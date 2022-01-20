WWE NXT 2.0 Ties For It's Lowest Rating Ever, Viewership Drops
Posted By: Joe West on Jan 20, 2022
Showbuzz Daily is reporting that this past Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0 averaged 587,000 viewers and a 0.11 rating (149,000 viewers) in the 18-49 demographic. This is down from last week’s rating of 647,000 viewers and 0.14 rating (177,000 viewers).
It ranked #50 for the night overall, with the History Channel’s
Curse of Oak Island being the most-watched show. That brought in 2,781,000 viewers and a 0.40 rating.
According to Brandon Thurston of
Wrestlenomics, the 0.11 rating is tied with the November 16th, December 7th, and December 21st for the lowest rating in the 18-49 demo. It was the lowest viewership since December 14th and was down 9% from the week before.
Thurston also shared the following viewer counts (in the thousands) with parenthesis to contain the the median of the last 28 days.
P2+: 587 (-10%)
P18-49: 149 (-22%) M18-49: 107 (-7%) F18-49: 42 (-35%) P18-34: 44 (-35%) M18-34: 21 (-47%) F18-34: 23 (-18%) P35-49: 105 (-11%) M35-49: 85 (+10%) F35-49: 19 (-50%) non-P18-49: 438 (-5%) *F12-34: 33 (+8%) *M12-34: 24 (-50%) *P25-54: 195 (-8%) *P50+: 409 (-4%)
