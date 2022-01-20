Pete Rose Reveals How Much Money He Made For WrestleMania, Praises Wrestlers As Good People
Posted By: Joe West on Jan 20, 2022
Pete Rose was recently a guest on The Whole Story podcast with Alex Feuz, where he spoke about his now-iconic WrestleMania appearances.
"Well, it's strictly a retired baseball player getting a gig, and that gig paid $50,000 to do WrestleMania, and let me tell you something about WrestleMania. I say this constantly. I have never met a wrestler there that wasn't a good guy. Backstage, Big Show, Undertaker, Stone Cold, Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, they're all great guys behind the scenes. I love the wrestlers. They're entertainers. They understand they got a good gig going. I watch them a couple of times a week now. I root for Charlotte, Ric Flair’s my buddy." VIDEO
