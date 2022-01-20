Backstage Report on What Vince McMahon Thinks About Finn Bálor, WWE's Future Plans for Him

New details have emerged regarding Finn Bálor's status within WWE, as well as WWE's future plans for the first-ever Universal Champion.

According to a report from RingsideNews.com, WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon does not view Bálor as being a main event-level talent. Ringside News claims to have spoken to a member of WWE's creative team, who allegedly gave the following statements to Ringside News:

“Vince never had faith in Balor. To him, Balor is a high spot guy that doesn’t sell in a way that means box office. He sells, then he’s doing a spot, and Vince just thinks he’s filler on the roster.” “Vince never had faith in Balor. Even when he made him the first Universal Champion.”

However, Ringside News also noted that WWE does not want to release Bálor from his contract, as the general belief is that All Elite Wrestling would be very eager to sign him, and it would be viewed as yet another major acquisition for AEW.

