NJPW Golden Series Night 1 Results

Earlier today, New Japan Pro Wrestling held the first night of their NJPW Golden Series tour from Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan and aired on NJPW World.

Pete Rose Reveals How Much Money He Made For WrestleMania, Praises Wrestlers As Good People

Pete Rose was recently a guest on The Whole Story podcast with Alex Feuz, where he spoke about his now-iconic WrestleMania appearances. "Well, it's strictly a retired baseball player getting a gig,[...] Jan 20 - Pete Rose was recently a guest on The Whole Story podcast with Alex Feuz, where he spoke about his now-iconic WrestleMania appearances. "Well, it's strictly a retired baseball player getting a gig,[...]

ROH World Championship Match Added To Supercard of Honor

Ring of Honor put out an announcement that there will be an ROH World Championship match at Supercard of Honor on April 1st. You can read it in it's entirety below. Jonathan Gresham and Bandido eac[...] Jan 20 - Ring of Honor put out an announcement that there will be an ROH World Championship match at Supercard of Honor on April 1st. You can read it in it's entirety below. Jonathan Gresham and Bandido eac[...]

Konnan Recovering from Recent Heart Surgery

According to a report from F4WOnline.com/The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, wrestling legend Konnan is currently recovering from heart surgery. According to the report, complications from COVID-19, a[...] Jan 20 - According to a report from F4WOnline.com/The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, wrestling legend Konnan is currently recovering from heart surgery. According to the report, complications from COVID-19, a[...]

Hurricane Helms Believes That WALTER "Will Be Just Fine" After Name Change

Former WWE Cruiserwight Champion Gregory Shane Helms, also known as Hurricane Helms to WWE fans, sent out the following Tweet regarding WALTER's name change to "Gunther": In my WWE TV debut, I lost[...] Jan 20 - Former WWE Cruiserwight Champion Gregory Shane Helms, also known as Hurricane Helms to WWE fans, sent out the following Tweet regarding WALTER's name change to "Gunther": In my WWE TV debut, I lost[...]

WWE's Website Officially Confirms WALTER's Name Change to "Gunther"

WWE.com has now officially confirmed that WALTER's new ring name will now be "Gunther." Despite the backlash that the name change has received online, the former WWE NXT United Kingdom Champion will n[...] Jan 20 - WWE.com has now officially confirmed that WALTER's new ring name will now be "Gunther." Despite the backlash that the name change has received online, the former WWE NXT United Kingdom Champion will n[...]

Backstage Report on What Vince McMahon Thinks About Finn Bálor, WWE's Future Plans for Him

New details have emerged regarding Finn Bálor's status within WWE, as well as WWE's future plans for the first-ever Universal Champion. According to a report from RingsideNews.com, WWE Chairma[...] Jan 20 - New details have emerged regarding Finn Bálor's status within WWE, as well as WWE's future plans for the first-ever Universal Champion. According to a report from RingsideNews.com, WWE Chairma[...]

EFFY Addresses Criticisms Of GCW Bringing In Jarrett/Cardona, Says The Briscoes Are "Changed Men"

EFFY was a guest on Speaking on 'Rasslin with Brandon Walker, where he spoke about some of the criticisms that have been hitting GCW as of late. "I see some of the controversy now. They're saying, [...] Jan 20 - EFFY was a guest on Speaking on 'Rasslin with Brandon Walker, where he spoke about some of the criticisms that have been hitting GCW as of late. "I see some of the controversy now. They're saying, [...]

NJPW Golden Series Night 1 Results

Earlier today, New Japan Pro Wrestling held the first night of their NJPW Golden Series tour from Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan and aired on NJPW World. The results are as follows. * Great-O-Khan [...] Jan 20 - Earlier today, New Japan Pro Wrestling held the first night of their NJPW Golden Series tour from Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan and aired on NJPW World. The results are as follows. * Great-O-Khan [...]

Ross and Marshall Von Erich Test Positive For COVID-19, Removed From MLW Blood & Thunder

In two individual posts on Twitter, Ross and Marshall Von Erich revealed that they have tested positive for COVID-19 and their match at MLW Blood & Thunder has been pulled as a result. The event [...] Jan 20 - In two individual posts on Twitter, Ross and Marshall Von Erich revealed that they have tested positive for COVID-19 and their match at MLW Blood & Thunder has been pulled as a result. The event [...]

NWA Announce "I Quit" Match For Powerrrtrip

The National Wrestling Alliance has announced that there will be an I Quit match between Thom Latimer and Nick Aldis on NWA Powerrrtrip, which airs on February 12th at Valor Hall in Oak Grove, KY. Th[...] Jan 20 - The National Wrestling Alliance has announced that there will be an I Quit match between Thom Latimer and Nick Aldis on NWA Powerrrtrip, which airs on February 12th at Valor Hall in Oak Grove, KY. Th[...]

WWE 2K22 Cover Star and Release Date Officially Announced

WWE 2K issued the following on Thursday: WWE® 2K22 “Hits Different” with High-Flying Cover Superstar Rey Mysterio® Next installment in WWE 2K franchise set to launch on March 11,[...] Jan 20 - WWE 2K issued the following on Thursday: WWE® 2K22 “Hits Different” with High-Flying Cover Superstar Rey Mysterio® Next installment in WWE 2K franchise set to launch on March 11,[...]

AEW Dynamite Results (January 19 2021)

It's Wednesday, you know what that means! It's time for this week's episode of AEW Dynamite and boy do we ever have a stacked show. We have a rare mixed tag, an in-ring debut and some other really goo[...] Jan 19 - It's Wednesday, you know what that means! It's time for this week's episode of AEW Dynamite and boy do we ever have a stacked show. We have a rare mixed tag, an in-ring debut and some other really goo[...]

TNT Championship Ladder Match and More Announced For AEW Beach Break Next Week

AEW has announced four matches for next week’s Beach Break special Dynamite on TBS. The biggest of those matches will see eCody Rhodes taking on Sammy Guevara in a ladder match to determine the[...] Jan 19 - AEW has announced four matches for next week’s Beach Break special Dynamite on TBS. The biggest of those matches will see eCody Rhodes taking on Sammy Guevara in a ladder match to determine the[...]

Jon Moxley Tells Fan To 'Go F*ck Yourself' In Controversial AEW Dynamite Return

Jon Moxley and controversy go hand in hand, and during his return in the opening moments of tonight's AEW Dynamite on TBS, Moxley delivered a heartfelt and somewhat shocking promo. For those of you t[...] Jan 19 - Jon Moxley and controversy go hand in hand, and during his return in the opening moments of tonight's AEW Dynamite on TBS, Moxley delivered a heartfelt and somewhat shocking promo. For those of you t[...]

FTR vs. Lucha Bros AAA Tag Team Championship Match Postponed, AAA and CMLL Going On Hiatus

AAA had originally planned to open their new season with FTR defending the AAA Tag Team Championships against the Lucha Bros as the headliner in Merida, Yucatan on January 30th. The match itself was [...] Jan 19 - AAA had originally planned to open their new season with FTR defending the AAA Tag Team Championships against the Lucha Bros as the headliner in Merida, Yucatan on January 30th. The match itself was [...]

Homicide Says He Doesn't Like His Ring Name: "I'm A Family Man, I Love To Entertain Kids"

Homicide recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, where he spoke about his original concept for his wrestling persona. “At the time, I was going to be The Latin Terror, this[...] Jan 19 - Homicide recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, where he spoke about his original concept for his wrestling persona. “At the time, I was going to be The Latin Terror, this[...]

Thunder Rosa Praises Jade Cargill's Work Ethic

Thunder Rosa was recently a guest on Throwing Down with Renee Paquette, where she spoke about Jade Cargill's drive and determination. “Jade, she’s working really hard man. This is like,[...] Jan 19 - Thunder Rosa was recently a guest on Throwing Down with Renee Paquette, where she spoke about Jade Cargill's drive and determination. “Jade, she’s working really hard man. This is like,[...]

Britt Baker Talks Learning From Johnny Gargano

Britt Baker was recently a guest on My Mom's Basement, where she spoke about learning from Johnny Gargano. “Him and Candice both, it was so coo. He’s just so innovative. Like, he was it[...] Jan 19 - Britt Baker was recently a guest on My Mom's Basement, where she spoke about learning from Johnny Gargano. “Him and Candice both, it was so coo. He’s just so innovative. Like, he was it[...]

Becky Lynch Confirmed For Next Episode of Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions

The guest for the next episode of Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions has been announced and it will be current WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch. It will premiere on Friday, January 28, 20[...] Jan 19 - The guest for the next episode of Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions has been announced and it will be current WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch. It will premiere on Friday, January 28, 20[...]

Mickie James Recalls The Fallout Of The "Garbage Bag Incident"

During an interview with Ariel Helwani, Mickie James recalled the "garbage bag incident" when she was fired from WWE. “So it was a weird day anyway. I was walking out the door to go do a phot[...] Jan 19 - During an interview with Ariel Helwani, Mickie James recalled the "garbage bag incident" when she was fired from WWE. “So it was a weird day anyway. I was walking out the door to go do a phot[...]

Aliyah Wants To Be The First Arab Superstar To Perform In The Middle East

Aliyah was recently interviewed by Denise Salcedo, where she spoke about her hopes to be in the Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia. "We're heading to Saudi for Elimination Chamber. No matches have[...] Jan 19 - Aliyah was recently interviewed by Denise Salcedo, where she spoke about her hopes to be in the Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia. "We're heading to Saudi for Elimination Chamber. No matches have[...]

Karrion Kross Talks Upcoming Movie Role, Being A Bareknuckle Fighter Before Wrestling

Karrion Kross was a guest on the Wrassle Rap podcast, where he spoke about growing his hair out. “I’m doing a movie this year. And for the character, for the role, they asked me, &lsquo[...] Jan 19 - Karrion Kross was a guest on the Wrassle Rap podcast, where he spoke about growing his hair out. “I’m doing a movie this year. And for the character, for the role, they asked me, &lsquo[...]

Gunther Has No Last Name, Kyle O'Reilly Predicted His Name Change In 2019, Grayson Waller Takes Credit For It

Following WALTER's call up to NXT, he announced following his match that "this match's winner is Gunther!" We previously reported that WWE had filed a trademark on Gunther Stark, which was a Nazi u-b[...] Jan 19 - Following WALTER's call up to NXT, he announced following his match that "this match's winner is Gunther!" We previously reported that WWE had filed a trademark on Gunther Stark, which was a Nazi u-b[...]

📺 WATCH: The Full 1992 WWE Royal Rumble Match

Witness one of the most amazing Royal Rumble Match fields ever, as Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker and more Superstars vie for the vacated WWE Championship: Courtesy of WWE Network. ROYAL RUMBL[...] Jan 19 - Witness one of the most amazing Royal Rumble Match fields ever, as Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker and more Superstars vie for the vacated WWE Championship: Courtesy of WWE Network. ROYAL RUMBL[...]