WWE 2K22 Cover Star and Release Date Officially Announced

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 20, 2022

WWE 2K issued the following on Thursday:

WWE® 2K22 “Hits Different” with High-Flying Cover Superstar Rey Mysterio®

Next installment in WWE 2K franchise set to launch on March 11, 2022, with a redesigned game engine, new controls, stunning graphics, and all-new game modes

New York, NY – January 20, 2022 – 2K today announced the full set of features for WWE® 2K22, the  next installment of the flagship WWE video game franchise from Visual Concepts, featuring Rey  Mysterio® on the cover in celebration of his 20th anniversary as a WWE Superstar. A globally recognized  icon, Rey Mysterio is synonymous with the Mexican tradition of lucha libre – featuring fast-paced action,  incredible aerial maneuvers, and masked competitors – and paved the way for many high-flying, agile  Superstars. The decorated high-flyer has held multiple championships across his storied career, performing in his own unique style and wearing an array of colorful and iconic masks, proving that “The  Ultimate Underdog” hits different. WWE 2K22 is scheduled for a worldwide release on March 11, 2022, and is available for pre-order today.

“Representing the culture of lucha libre as the cover Superstar for WWE 2K22 is a moment of great pride for me,” said Rey Mysterio. “I’m looking forward to sharing the stories behind the big moments of my  career with a dedicated community of players and connecting with WWE fans in a whole new way as they  play through my 2K Showcase.”

“Throughout his career, Rey Mysterio has staged multiple comebacks to prove his resiliency time and  time again, and through it all, has cemented his legacy as a living legend of sports entertainment,” said  Alfie Brody, Vice President of Global Marketing Strategy at 2K. “In that same spirit of resiliency, WWE  2K22 strikes back with a slew of upgrades and community-requested features to give players complete  control over the WWE experience.”

All the Features Players Can Handle

From the redesigned gameplay engine to new controls and upgraded visuals, WWE 2K22 is set to look,  feel, play, and “Hit Different.” The engine, coupled with WWE 2K’s most stunning graphics to date, ensures an unprecedented level of realism for the franchise. Alongside an updated and intuitive control  scheme, as well as an immersive presentation and varied camera angles, players will feel the pressure  and reward of every punch, kick, and slam.

Popular game modes including the returning 2K Showcase – starring Rey Mysterio – incorporate new  features and updates, allowing players to relive the iconic moments behind Mysterio’s most famous  matches. In MyRISE, players chart their own paths to superstardom. With Universe Mode and the  upgraded Creation Suite, WWE 2K22 offers players the ability to fully customize their WWE experience  down to the smallest details. From taking control over brands, premium live events, match results,  rivalries, and more – or creating the ultimate custom Superstar personas, arenas, and championships – players can share all their creations with the global WWE 2K22 community with first-time-ever, cross platform sharing.

In addition, WWE 2K22 will introduce new modes to the WWE 2K experience: MyGM and MyFACTION. In MyGM, players step into the role of a WWE General Manager and call the shots on their way to  building the biggest brand in the WWE Universe. From drafting the ultimate roster of WWE Superstars  and Legends to developing iconic rivalries and championship showdowns, players will get the chance to  take the reins and prove themselves on sports entertainment’s biggest stages. With the franchise-first  MyFACTION mode, players can collect and manage their dream faction with weekly events and regular  updates, providing tremendous challenges and replay value.


