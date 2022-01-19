Becky Lynch Confirmed For Next Episode of Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions

The first #BrokenSkullSessions of 2022 comes your way Friday, 1/28 on @peacockTV in the U.S. and @WWENetwork everywhere else, and it's BIG TIME. @steveaustinBSR @BeckyLynchWWE pic.twitter.com/CQqCyqeMDs

This will be the day before the Royal Rumble pay-per-view event where Lynch will defend the Raw Women’s Champion against Doudrop.

The guest for the next episode of Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions has been announced and it will be current WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch.

Mickie James Recalls The Fallout Of The "Garbage Bag Incident"

During an interview with Ariel Helwani, Mickie James recalled the "garbage bag incident" when she was fired from WWE. “So it was a weird day anyway. I was walking out the door to go do a phot[...] Jan 19 - During an interview with Ariel Helwani, Mickie James recalled the "garbage bag incident" when she was fired from WWE. “So it was a weird day anyway. I was walking out the door to go do a phot[...]

Aliyah Wants To Be The First Arab Superstar To Perform In The Middle East

Aliyah was recently interviewed by Denise Salcedo, where she spoke about her hopes to be in the Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia. "We're heading to Saudi for Elimination Chamber. No matches have[...] Jan 19 - Aliyah was recently interviewed by Denise Salcedo, where she spoke about her hopes to be in the Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia. "We're heading to Saudi for Elimination Chamber. No matches have[...]

Karrion Kross Talks Upcoming Movie Role, Being A Bareknuckle Fighter Before Wrestling

Karrion Kross was a guest on the Wrassle Rap podcast, where he spoke about growing his hair out. “I’m doing a movie this year. And for the character, for the role, they asked me, &lsquo[...] Jan 19 - Karrion Kross was a guest on the Wrassle Rap podcast, where he spoke about growing his hair out. “I’m doing a movie this year. And for the character, for the role, they asked me, &lsquo[...]

Gunther Has No Last Name, Kyle O'Reilly Predicted His Name Change In 2019, Grayson Waller Takes Credit For It

Following WALTER's call up to NXT, he announced following his match that "this match's winner is Gunther!" We previously reported that WWE had filed a trademark on Gunther Stark, which was a Nazi u-b[...] Jan 19 - Following WALTER's call up to NXT, he announced following his match that "this match's winner is Gunther!" We previously reported that WWE had filed a trademark on Gunther Stark, which was a Nazi u-b[...]

📺 WATCH: The Full 1992 WWE Royal Rumble Match

Witness one of the most amazing Royal Rumble Match fields ever, as Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker and more Superstars vie for the vacated WWE Championship: Courtesy of WWE Network. ROYAL RUMBL[...] Jan 19 - Witness one of the most amazing Royal Rumble Match fields ever, as Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker and more Superstars vie for the vacated WWE Championship: Courtesy of WWE Network. ROYAL RUMBL[...]

'I Think The World Of Him': Ric Flair Has High Praise For The Miz

Ric Flair had a lot of good to say about current WWE Superstar The Miz on the latest episode of his WOOOO Nation Uncensored podcast. Highlights below: On The Miz: “I think the world of him [...] Jan 19 - Ric Flair had a lot of good to say about current WWE Superstar The Miz on the latest episode of his WOOOO Nation Uncensored podcast. Highlights below: On The Miz: “I think the world of him [...]

Jim Ross Provides Update On His Health Following Cancer Radiation Treatment

Jim Ross recently underwent extensive radiation treatment for skin cancer which he revealed last month he had beaten. During the latest episode of “Grilling JR” on AdFreeShows.com, the WW[...] Jan 19 - Jim Ross recently underwent extensive radiation treatment for skin cancer which he revealed last month he had beaten. During the latest episode of “Grilling JR” on AdFreeShows.com, the WW[...]

Kyle O'Reilly Announces Birth Of Baby Girl

Kyle O’Reilly has announced on social media that his wife has given birth to a new baby girl. The baby girl, named Janie Elizabeth Greenwood, was born on Monday and named after his late mother.[...] Jan 19 - Kyle O’Reilly has announced on social media that his wife has given birth to a new baby girl. The baby girl, named Janie Elizabeth Greenwood, was born on Monday and named after his late mother.[...]

AXS TV To Air Classic NJPW Programming Schedule

AXS TV issued the following: AXS TV PUTS THE SPOTLIGHT ON SIX CLASSIC NEW JAPAN PRO-WRESTLING EPISODES, KICKING OFF WITH AN ICONIC CHAMPIONSHIP BOUT PITTING CHRIS JERICHO VS KENNY OMEGA ON JANUARY 20[...] Jan 19 - AXS TV issued the following: AXS TV PUTS THE SPOTLIGHT ON SIX CLASSIC NEW JAPAN PRO-WRESTLING EPISODES, KICKING OFF WITH AN ICONIC CHAMPIONSHIP BOUT PITTING CHRIS JERICHO VS KENNY OMEGA ON JANUARY 20[...]

WWE Officially Served With MLW Lawsuit Paperwork

We previously reported MLW filed an antitrust lawsuit against WWE, alleging that the company interfered with multiple attempts by MLW to expand its audience through television deals. WWE is alleged t[...] Jan 19 - We previously reported MLW filed an antitrust lawsuit against WWE, alleging that the company interfered with multiple attempts by MLW to expand its audience through television deals. WWE is alleged t[...]

Scotty 2 Hotty Reveals Vince McMahon Wanted Younger NXT Coaches

During a recent interview on the Talk is Jericho podcast, former WWE NXT trainer Scotty 2 Hotty talked about his time backstage and how things changed for the brand. “Hunter [Triple H] used t[...] Jan 19 - During a recent interview on the Talk is Jericho podcast, former WWE NXT trainer Scotty 2 Hotty talked about his time backstage and how things changed for the brand. “Hunter [Triple H] used t[...]

Preview For Tonight's AEW Dynamite on TBS, Jon Moxley Returns and More

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS will broadcast from the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, DC. The big news heading into tonight's broadcast is the return of Jon Moxley who back in N[...] Jan 19 - Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS will broadcast from the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, DC. The big news heading into tonight's broadcast is the return of Jon Moxley who back in N[...]

WWE Files A Trademark Request For 'Brock Lesnar'

WWE has filed a trademark for Brock Lesnar as a term for merchandise purposes. The application was made on January 18, 2022: “BROCK LESNAR™ trademark registration is intended to cover th[...] Jan 19 - WWE has filed a trademark for Brock Lesnar as a term for merchandise purposes. The application was made on January 18, 2022: “BROCK LESNAR™ trademark registration is intended to cover th[...]

'Poor WALTER': Keith Lee Reacts To WALTER's New Ring Name

As reported last night, WALTER has had a ring name change and will be known as "Gunther" going forward, which has drawn a strong backlash not just because fans don't like the name but the fact WWE&nbs[...] Jan 19 - As reported last night, WALTER has had a ring name change and will be known as "Gunther" going forward, which has drawn a strong backlash not just because fans don't like the name but the fact WWE&nbs[...]

AEW Is Heading To Texas This Coming March

All Elite Wrestling is heading to Texas this coming March. The company announced two events that will be taking place in Texas with the first being the Dynamite and Rampage TV taping in San Antonio, [...] Jan 19 - All Elite Wrestling is heading to Texas this coming March. The company announced two events that will be taking place in Texas with the first being the Dynamite and Rampage TV taping in San Antonio, [...]

No DQ Match, Musical Performance and More Set For Next Week's WWE NXT 2.0

WWE has announced three matches and a musical performance set for next week’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0 on USA Network. During this week’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0, the following matches and s[...] Jan 18 - WWE has announced three matches and a musical performance set for next week’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0 on USA Network. During this week’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0, the following matches and s[...]

WALTER Reveals New Ring Name On Tonight's WWE NXT 2.0

WALTER has a new ring name! After defeating Roderick Strong on tonight’s episode of NXT 2.0 on USA Network, WALTER revealed a name change post-match. He said at the end of the match, "the winn[...] Jan 18 - WALTER has a new ring name! After defeating Roderick Strong on tonight’s episode of NXT 2.0 on USA Network, WALTER revealed a name change post-match. He said at the end of the match, "the winn[...]

AEW Dark Results (January 18 2022)

It's Tuesday, you know what that means! It's time for episode 126 of AEW Dark on YouTube! We have 11 matches to get through tonight so with Taz & Excalibur on commentary, let's get straight to the[...] Jan 18 - It's Tuesday, you know what that means! It's time for episode 126 of AEW Dark on YouTube! We have 11 matches to get through tonight so with Taz & Excalibur on commentary, let's get straight to the[...]

WWE NXT 2.0 Results - January 18, 2022

WWE NXT 2.0 Live Results (January 18, 2022) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Welcome to NXT 2.0! Vic Joseph and[...] Jan 18 - WWE NXT 2.0 Live Results (January 18, 2022) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Welcome to NXT 2.0! Vic Joseph and[...]

Don West 'Unfortunately My Cancer Is Back'

Don West has revealed that his cancer has returned West posted the news on his Twitter on Tuesday: “Unfortunately my cancer is back and I’m undergoing chemo. Thanks to all that have [...] Jan 18 - Don West has revealed that his cancer has returned West posted the news on his Twitter on Tuesday: “Unfortunately my cancer is back and I’m undergoing chemo. Thanks to all that have [...]

Tonight's NWA Powerrr Delayed Due To Technical Difficulties

The NWA has announced that due to technical difficulties, NWA Powerrr tonight on FITE TV has been delayed. Below is the announcement the company put out on social media: "Breaking News: We’v[...] Jan 18 - The NWA has announced that due to technical difficulties, NWA Powerrr tonight on FITE TV has been delayed. Below is the announcement the company put out on social media: "Breaking News: We’v[...]

AEW Rampage Viewership Down For January 14 Episode

The viewership data for the January 14 episode of AEW Rampage is in. The one-hour broadcast on TNT pulled in 526,000 viewers and a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic. Viewership this week decrease[...] Jan 18 - The viewership data for the January 14 episode of AEW Rampage is in. The one-hour broadcast on TNT pulled in 526,000 viewers and a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic. Viewership this week decrease[...]

WWE SmackDown Viewership Down For January 14 Episode

Viewership data for the January 14 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown is in. The show averaged 2.174 million viewers on FOX, which is down from 2.271 million the week previous, according to Brando[...] Jan 18 - Viewership data for the January 14 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown is in. The show averaged 2.174 million viewers on FOX, which is down from 2.271 million the week previous, according to Brando[...]