Aliyah Wants To Be The First Arab Superstar To Perform In The Middle East

Aliyah was recently interviewed by Denise Salcedo, where she spoke about her hopes to be in the Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia.

"We're heading to Saudi for Elimination Chamber. No matches have been announced. It would be an honor to be the first-ever Arab superstar to perform in the Middle East. That's always been a huge goal of mine."

She also spoke about her WWE call up.

“I had no idea that I was clueless, to say the least … I found out the day before TV … I just remember my drive that morning to the Performance Center to the shoot, I was just in tears, like I could not stop crying cause I couldn’t fathom that that was the last drive I was gonna make there, little did I know now that I am still training there, I am still going but back then I just remember the whole drive I was just balling.”

Finally, she spoke about her dark match experience.