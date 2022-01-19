Karrion Kross Talks Upcoming Movie Role, Being A Bareknuckle Fighter Before Wrestling

Karrion Kross was a guest on the Wrassle Rap podcast, where he spoke about growing his hair out.

“I’m doing a movie this year. And for the character, for the role, they asked me, ‘Can you grow your hair out?’ And I was like, ‘Absolutely’. ‘Okay. Cool. We need you to grow it as long as possible and we’ll assess from there.’ So I was like, perfect, I’ve been f-cking dying to, you know, have an opportunity or a reason to grow my hair out. I’ve wanted to, but I, as I’ve said before I’ve been very committed to the presentation of that character. I’ve been buzzing and shaving it forever. Yeah, I guess a lot of you didn’t know that I could grow hair. To me it’s really funny because everyone’s talking about this. To me, it’s funny, I don’t know.”

On what the movie role is going to be:

“I think what’s safe to say is, I’m playing a very lonely, underground fighter who’s got a very dark and sad history and he’s living in a very, very bad town in a very bad area with a lot of bad things going on. I don’t think I can say too much more than that because I don’t know what my lane is with that. But I’m very excited to do it. I’m really, really, really pumped and it’s going to be violent.”

Kross then spoke about his past as a bareknuckle fighter.