Jim Ross Provides Update On His Health Following Cancer Radiation Treatment

“Here’s the interesting part for me to try to heal was this just doesn’t heal quickly,” Ross said. “It’s in a part of your body that has no fat on your ankle…and it’s just got to take some time…I say it’s like a bad sunburn [but] it’s really at another level. It’s the best way to explain this radiation burns, that’s what it is because all the skin is gone now. So it’s all new skin. That means it’s more exposed to the nerves. So it’s a b*tch in that respect. But it is getting better and a lot of that old skin is gone and and new skin is starting to mature. So it’s just what it is, you know, and I kind of get used to it. Thank God for these creams that they gave me at the cancer clinic. So I use that three or four times a day to help heal the damn thing. But I’m going to make it fine.”
“I have had to tolerate a lot of pain and flying is the sh*ts. We all got to be careful. When I go get on a plane I’ll make sure I got plenty of [cream] on my burn and I have it wrapped and protected. But boy, it’s a pain in the ass to fly, I’ll tell you. You know what I’ve been doing? People are gonna probably laugh at me and someone seen me go through the airport. I’ve been ordering a wheelchair. Walking is a killer, it just kills it. So I’ve been getting the wheelchair at the airport on both ends. So they picked me up, my driver picks me up here at home and takes him to the airport where I meet the wheelchair guy who now I’ve become buddies with. They’re all fans. They all like my $10 and $20 tips. So I’m very popular when they see me coming. Because I think most of the old people that have wheelchairs are tipping them like in ones or something into that denomination. So that’s taken a load off of me. So when I get off the plane, and we’re going like, this week, as we tape this, it’ll be Washington DC, which has very, very strict COVID rules and regulations. So that’s helped me a lot I feel. When I first did it (using a wheelchair), I guess my ego was getting involved. I didn’t want people staring at me because I’m sailing though the airport in the wheelchair in that f**king black hat.”
“So it’s nice if people pay attention. This ankle thing is not a work. I’m really am in this bad way. But I’m on my way to work at eight o’clock tonight. As we were speaking on Wednesday. I’m ready to kick ass. That’s great medicine for me, quite frankly. It may sound corny, but it’s a great medicine for me to because once I get there, and we start going over the show and getting ready to go on the air, it takes my mind off how much I’m hurting. I have medication and sometimes I get a shot. I got to do what it takes me to get on the air. I feel some obligation to the folks who watch the show. They don’t want me to half ass it [and come across like it’s] something I’m not ready to do or I don’t care about or I’m distracted.”
Jan 19 - During an interview with Ariel Helwani, Mickie James recalled the "garbage bag incident" when she was fired from WWE. “So it was a weird day anyway. I was walking out the door to go do a phot[...]
Jan 19 - Following WALTER's call up to NXT, he announced following his match that "this match's winner is Gunther!" We previously reported that WWE had filed a trademark on Gunther Stark, which was a Nazi u-b[...]
📺 WATCH: The Full 1992 WWE Royal Rumble Match Witness one of the most amazing Royal Rumble Match fields ever, as Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker and more Superstars vie for the vacated WWE Championship: Courtesy of WWE Network. ROYAL RUMBL[...]
Jan 19 - Ric Flair had a lot of good to say about current WWE Superstar The Miz on the latest episode of his WOOOO Nation Uncensored podcast. Highlights below: On The Miz: “I think the world of him [...]
Jan 19 - Jim Ross recently underwent extensive radiation treatment for skin cancer which he revealed last month he had beaten. During the latest episode of “Grilling JR” on AdFreeShows.com, the WW[...]
Kyle O'Reilly Announces Birth Of Baby Girl Kyle O’Reilly has announced on social media that his wife has given birth to a new baby girl. The baby girl, named Janie Elizabeth Greenwood, was born on Monday and named after his late mother.[...]
AXS TV To Air Classic NJPW Programming Schedule AXS TV issued the following: AXS TV PUTS THE SPOTLIGHT ON SIX CLASSIC NEW JAPAN PRO-WRESTLING EPISODES, KICKING OFF WITH AN ICONIC CHAMPIONSHIP BOUT PITTING CHRIS JERICHO VS KENNY OMEGA ON JANUARY 20[...]
WWE Officially Served With MLW Lawsuit Paperwork We previously reported MLW filed an antitrust lawsuit against WWE, alleging that the company interfered with multiple attempts by MLW to expand its audience through television deals. WWE is alleged t[...]
Jan 19 - During a recent interview on the Talk is Jericho podcast, former WWE NXT trainer Scotty 2 Hotty talked about his time backstage and how things changed for the brand. “Hunter [Triple H] used t[...]
Jan 19 - Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS will broadcast from the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, DC. The big news heading into tonight's broadcast is the return of Jon Moxley who back in N[...]
WWE Files A Trademark Request For 'Brock Lesnar' WWE has filed a trademark for Brock Lesnar as a term for merchandise purposes. The application was made on January 18, 2022: “BROCK LESNAR™ trademark registration is intended to cover th[...]
Jan 19 - As reported last night, WALTER has had a ring name change and will be known as "Gunther" going forward, which has drawn a strong backlash not just because fans don't like the name but the fact WWE&nbs[...]
AEW Is Heading To Texas This Coming March All Elite Wrestling is heading to Texas this coming March. The company announced two events that will be taking place in Texas with the first being the Dynamite and Rampage TV taping in San Antonio, [...]
Jan 18 - WWE has announced three matches and a musical performance set for next week’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0 on USA Network. During this week’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0, the following matches and s[...]
Jan 18 - WALTER has a new ring name! After defeating Roderick Strong on tonight’s episode of NXT 2.0 on USA Network, WALTER revealed a name change post-match. He said at the end of the match, "the winn[...]
AEW Dark Results (January 18 2022) It's Tuesday, you know what that means! It's time for episode 126 of AEW Dark on YouTube! We have 11 matches to get through tonight so with Taz & Excalibur on commentary, let's get straight to the[...]
WWE NXT 2.0 Results - January 18, 2022 WWE NXT 2.0 Live Results (January 18, 2022) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Welcome to NXT 2.0! Vic Joseph and[...]
Don West 'Unfortunately My Cancer Is Back' Don West has revealed that his cancer has returned West posted the news on his Twitter on Tuesday: “Unfortunately my cancer is back and I’m undergoing chemo. Thanks to all that have [...]
Jan 18 - The NWA has announced that due to technical difficulties, NWA Powerrr tonight on FITE TV has been delayed. Below is the announcement the company put out on social media: "Breaking News: We’v[...]
AEW Rampage Viewership Down For January 14 Episode The viewership data for the January 14 episode of AEW Rampage is in. The one-hour broadcast on TNT pulled in 526,000 viewers and a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic. Viewership this week decrease[...]
Jan 18 - Viewership data for the January 14 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown is in. The show averaged 2.174 million viewers on FOX, which is down from 2.271 million the week previous, according to Brando[...]
Jan 18 - All Elite Wrestling has announced that Jon Moxley will return to AEW television tomorrow night on Dynamite following his hiatus to treat his personal problems. The updated lineup for tomorrow night's[...]
Chris Jericho Files Trademark On "GFY" It is being reported by PWInsider that Chris Jericho has filed a trademark for "GFY", which was just dropped in a promo against Eddie Kingston on AEW television. G & S: Entertainment in the n[...]
