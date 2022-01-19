AEW has announced the following line-up for tonight’s show:

The big news heading into tonight's broadcast is the return of Jon Moxley who back in November entered himself into treatment for alcohol addiction.

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS will broadcast from the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, DC.

AXS TV To Air Classic NJPW Programming Schedule

AXS TV issued the following: AXS TV PUTS THE SPOTLIGHT ON SIX CLASSIC NEW JAPAN PRO-WRESTLING EPISODES, KICKING OFF WITH AN ICONIC CHAMPIONSHIP BOUT PITTING CHRIS JERICHO VS KENNY OMEGA ON JANUARY 20[...] Jan 19 - AXS TV issued the following: AXS TV PUTS THE SPOTLIGHT ON SIX CLASSIC NEW JAPAN PRO-WRESTLING EPISODES, KICKING OFF WITH AN ICONIC CHAMPIONSHIP BOUT PITTING CHRIS JERICHO VS KENNY OMEGA ON JANUARY 20[...]

WWE Officially Served With MLW Lawsuit Paperwork

We previously reported MLW filed an antitrust lawsuit against WWE, alleging that the company interfered with multiple attempts by MLW to expand its audience through television deals. WWE is alleged t[...] Jan 19 - We previously reported MLW filed an antitrust lawsuit against WWE, alleging that the company interfered with multiple attempts by MLW to expand its audience through television deals. WWE is alleged t[...]

Scotty 2 Hotty Reveals Vince McMahon Wanted Younger NXT Coaches

During a recent interview on the Talk is Jericho podcast, former WWE NXT trainer Scotty 2 Hotty talked about his time backstage and how things changed for the brand. “Hunter [Triple H] used t[...] Jan 19 - During a recent interview on the Talk is Jericho podcast, former WWE NXT trainer Scotty 2 Hotty talked about his time backstage and how things changed for the brand. “Hunter [Triple H] used t[...]

Preview For Tonight's AEW Dynamite on TBS, Jon Moxley Returns and More

WWE Files A Trademark Request For 'Brock Lesnar'

WWE has filed a trademark for Brock Lesnar as a term for merchandise purposes. The application was made on January 18, 2022: “BROCK LESNAR™ trademark registration is intended to cover th[...] Jan 19 - WWE has filed a trademark for Brock Lesnar as a term for merchandise purposes. The application was made on January 18, 2022: “BROCK LESNAR™ trademark registration is intended to cover th[...]

'Poor WALTER': Keith Lee Reacts To WALTER's New Ring Name

As reported last night, WALTER has had a ring name change and will be known as "Gunther" going forward, which has drawn a strong backlash not just because fans don't like the name but the fact WWE&nbs[...] Jan 19 - As reported last night, WALTER has had a ring name change and will be known as "Gunther" going forward, which has drawn a strong backlash not just because fans don't like the name but the fact WWE&nbs[...]

AEW Is Heading To Texas This Coming March

All Elite Wrestling is heading to Texas this coming March. The company announced two events that will be taking place in Texas with the first being the Dynamite and Rampage TV taping in San Antonio, [...] Jan 19 - All Elite Wrestling is heading to Texas this coming March. The company announced two events that will be taking place in Texas with the first being the Dynamite and Rampage TV taping in San Antonio, [...]

No DQ Match, Musical Performance and More Set For Next Week's WWE NXT 2.0

WWE has announced three matches and a musical performance set for next week’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0 on USA Network. During this week’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0, the following matches and s[...] Jan 18 - WWE has announced three matches and a musical performance set for next week’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0 on USA Network. During this week’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0, the following matches and s[...]

WALTER Reveals New Ring Name On Tonight's WWE NXT 2.0

WALTER has a new ring name! After defeating Roderick Strong on tonight’s episode of NXT 2.0 on USA Network, WALTER revealed a name change post-match. He said at the end of the match, "the winn[...] Jan 18 - WALTER has a new ring name! After defeating Roderick Strong on tonight’s episode of NXT 2.0 on USA Network, WALTER revealed a name change post-match. He said at the end of the match, "the winn[...]

AEW Dark Results (January 18 2022)

It's Tuesday, you know what that means! It's time for episode 126 of AEW Dark on YouTube! We have 11 matches to get through tonight so with Taz & Excalibur on commentary, let's get straight to the[...] Jan 18 - It's Tuesday, you know what that means! It's time for episode 126 of AEW Dark on YouTube! We have 11 matches to get through tonight so with Taz & Excalibur on commentary, let's get straight to the[...]

WWE NXT 2.0 Results - January 18, 2022

WWE NXT 2.0 Live Results (January 18, 2022) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Welcome to NXT 2.0! Vic Joseph and[...] Jan 18 - WWE NXT 2.0 Live Results (January 18, 2022) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Welcome to NXT 2.0! Vic Joseph and[...]

Don West 'Unfortunately My Cancer Is Back'

Don West has revealed that his cancer has returned West posted the news on his Twitter on Tuesday: “Unfortunately my cancer is back and I’m undergoing chemo. Thanks to all that have [...] Jan 18 - Don West has revealed that his cancer has returned West posted the news on his Twitter on Tuesday: “Unfortunately my cancer is back and I’m undergoing chemo. Thanks to all that have [...]

Tonight's NWA Powerrr Delayed Due To Technical Difficulties

The NWA has announced that due to technical difficulties, NWA Powerrr tonight on FITE TV has been delayed. Below is the announcement the company put out on social media: "Breaking News: We’v[...] Jan 18 - The NWA has announced that due to technical difficulties, NWA Powerrr tonight on FITE TV has been delayed. Below is the announcement the company put out on social media: "Breaking News: We’v[...]

AEW Rampage Viewership Down For January 14 Episode

The viewership data for the January 14 episode of AEW Rampage is in. The one-hour broadcast on TNT pulled in 526,000 viewers and a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic. Viewership this week decrease[...] Jan 18 - The viewership data for the January 14 episode of AEW Rampage is in. The one-hour broadcast on TNT pulled in 526,000 viewers and a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic. Viewership this week decrease[...]

WWE SmackDown Viewership Down For January 14 Episode

Viewership data for the January 14 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown is in. The show averaged 2.174 million viewers on FOX, which is down from 2.271 million the week previous, according to Brando[...] Jan 18 - Viewership data for the January 14 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown is in. The show averaged 2.174 million viewers on FOX, which is down from 2.271 million the week previous, according to Brando[...]

Jon Moxley Returns To AEW Tomorrow Night, Other Matches Announced

All Elite Wrestling has announced that Jon Moxley will return to AEW television tomorrow night on Dynamite following his hiatus to treat his personal problems. The updated lineup for tomorrow night's[...] Jan 18 - All Elite Wrestling has announced that Jon Moxley will return to AEW television tomorrow night on Dynamite following his hiatus to treat his personal problems. The updated lineup for tomorrow night's[...]

Chris Jericho Files Trademark On "GFY"

It is being reported by PWInsider that Chris Jericho has filed a trademark for "GFY", which was just dropped in a promo against Eddie Kingston on AEW television. G & S: Entertainment in the n[...] Jan 18 - It is being reported by PWInsider that Chris Jericho has filed a trademark for "GFY", which was just dropped in a promo against Eddie Kingston on AEW television. G & S: Entertainment in the n[...]

On This Day [1/18]: Top RAW Moments From This Day In 2016

On this day back in 2016, WWE brought an episode of Monday Night RAW. You can relive the show through the highlight video below. [...] Jan 18 - On this day back in 2016, WWE brought an episode of Monday Night RAW. You can relive the show through the highlight video below. [...]

On This Day [1/18]: The Wedding of Maxine and Johnny Curtis [2012]

On this day back in 2012, WWE brought an episode of NXT that featured the wedding of Maxine and Johnny Curtis. Relive the whole episode of WWE NXT that has been officially uploaded on WWE's YouTube c[...] Jan 18 - On this day back in 2012, WWE brought an episode of NXT that featured the wedding of Maxine and Johnny Curtis. Relive the whole episode of WWE NXT that has been officially uploaded on WWE's YouTube c[...]

Dragon Gate’s Ho Ho Lun Coming To MLW Blood & Thunder

MLW has issued the following announcement: Dragon Gate’s Ho Ho Lun vs. KC Navarro in Dallas this Friday at MLW Blood & Thunder See MLW LIVE in Dallas Jan. 21 Tickets Available NOW at ML[...] Jan 18 - MLW has issued the following announcement: Dragon Gate’s Ho Ho Lun vs. KC Navarro in Dallas this Friday at MLW Blood & Thunder See MLW LIVE in Dallas Jan. 21 Tickets Available NOW at ML[...]

WWE RAW Moving To Syfy For Two Weeks In February

WWE RAW will be moving from its usual broadcasting home of USA Network to Syfy for two weeks in February. PWInsider revealed that RAW on Monday 2/7 and Monday 2/13 will be bumped due to living covera[...] Jan 18 - WWE RAW will be moving from its usual broadcasting home of USA Network to Syfy for two weeks in February. PWInsider revealed that RAW on Monday 2/7 and Monday 2/13 will be bumped due to living covera[...]

Summer Rae Explains Why She Left WWE In 2017

During an appearance on Renee Paquette’s podcast, Summer Rae discussed her upcoming return to WWE at the 2022 Royal Rumble and also revealed why she left WWE back in 2017 “I had a bone [...] Jan 18 - During an appearance on Renee Paquette’s podcast, Summer Rae discussed her upcoming return to WWE at the 2022 Royal Rumble and also revealed why she left WWE back in 2017 “I had a bone [...]

Charlotte Flair Explains Meaning Behind New Forearm Tattoo

WWE SmackDown Women's Champion recently spoke with TV Source Magazine for an interview, during which she revealed the meaning behind the new tattoo on her forearm which reads, "Worthy." “I ha[...] Jan 18 - WWE SmackDown Women's Champion recently spoke with TV Source Magazine for an interview, during which she revealed the meaning behind the new tattoo on her forearm which reads, "Worthy." “I ha[...]

Jim Ross Reveals How He Sustained A Black Eye Recently

AEW commentator Jim Ross explained the black eye fans noticed him sporting on Dynamite during a recent edition of his "Grilling JR" podcast. “I was leaving for Charlotte Saturday. I had to fl[...] Jan 18 - AEW commentator Jim Ross explained the black eye fans noticed him sporting on Dynamite during a recent edition of his "Grilling JR" podcast. “I was leaving for Charlotte Saturday. I had to fl[...]