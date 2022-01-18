AEW Dark Results (January 18 2022)

It's Tuesday, you know what that means! It's time for episode 126 of AEW Dark on YouTube! We have 11 matches to get through tonight so with Taz & Excalibur on commentary, let's get straight to the wrestling!

Adam Cole defeated Kaun via Pinfall (7:54)

Adam Cole starts us off tonight against the big Kaun. Kaun has him in trouble a few times and this goes longer than you'd expect for the number one contender against an unsigned talent but Cole survives the onslaught from Kaun. Cole eventually sets his opponent up with two Superkicks, one to the front and back of the head before he lowered the Boom to get the win.

After the match, he gets interviewed by Tony Schiavone and Cole immediately kicks him out the ring because it's story time. He cuts a basic promo putting him and Britt over and promising Orange and Kris that they're getting embarrassed tomorrow.

Gunn Club (Austin & Colten Gunn) w/ Billy Gunn defeated Bison XL & Larintis X via Pinfall (2:21)

The Ass Boys are back! Danhausen has commissioned a special song for them so keep an eye on his social media for that to drop. Meanwhile, in the match, Austin & Colten dominate early against Larintis X and exchange tags back and forth. They continue this throughout before putting the match away with a Powerbomb.

Leyla Hirsch defeated Katalina Perez via Pinfall (3:11)

Nice to see Katalina Perez back on AEW Dark. It's been a little while. She has a good showing her but Leyla Hirsch catches her with a huge German Suplex and follows it with a Running Knee Strike.

Lance Archer defeated Liam Cross via Pinfall (1:55)

Lance Archer comes out. Liam Cross dies. Everybody dies. The end. Blackout and a pin.

Varsity Blonds (Griff Garrison & Brian Pillman Jr) w/ Julia Hart defeated Liam Gray & Adrian Alanis via Pinfall (2:02)

The Varsity Blonds make short work of Liam Gray and Adrian Alanis as Brian hits a Jackhammer. They are interviewed afterwards by Tony and they tell Malakai Black and Brody King they're going to beat their ass tomorrow.

Red Velvet defeated Vipress via Pinfall (2:55)

Red Velvet has a quick back and forth with Vipress with neither women getting much advantage or momentum before Velvet gets the win with the Final Slice

Skye Blue defeated Robyn Renegade w/ Charlette Renegade via Pinfall (3:58)

Robyn Renegade gets the upper hand on Skye Blue but Skye fights back to get the win in the end. She has to fight off the twin on the outside too to get the win.

Anna Jay w/ -1 defeated Tiffany Neves via Submission (1:575)

-1 makes his obligatory Dark taping appearance to watch Anna destroy Tiiffany Neves as she taps her out with the Queenslayer. Good birthday present for the now 10 year old -1.

Daniel Garcia w/2poin0 (Matt Lee & Jeff Parker) defeated Anthony Greene via Submission (7:36)

Garcia continues hs path of destruction against Anthony Greene and this was all Garcia in the end.

After the match, 2point0 further berate Jericho and Kingston in their Schiavone interview post match.

And now a special (aggressive) message brought to you by #2point0 & @GarciaWrestling regarding the TNT Title.



Tune in NOW to #AEWDark: https://t.co/rNx34XAGMq pic.twitter.com/B4BDh8P39L — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 19, 2022

Bear Country (Bear Boulder & Bear Bronson) defeated Jameson Ryan & Brandon Bullock via Pinfall (2:06)

Bear Country's Bear Boulder & Bear Bronson hit the Bear Bomb to get the win.

Best Friends (Orange Cassidy & Wheeler Yuta) defeated The Wingmen (JD Drake & Pretty Peter Avalon) w/ Ryan Nemeth via Pinfall (7:28)

And finally, the man event allows Best Friends to pick up the win ahead of their upcoming match with Cole & Baker. Cassidy hits the Orange Punch to end the show.

And now I must sleep. See you for Dynamite tomorrow. Adios.