WWE RAW Moving To Syfy For Two Weeks In February
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 18, 2022
WWE RAW will be moving from its usual broadcasting home of USA Network to Syfy for two weeks in February.
PWInsidr revealed that RAW on Monday 2/7 and Monday 2/13 will be bumped due to living coverage of the Winter Olympic Games. USA will instead air Men's Figure Skating on 2/7 and Freestyle Skiing on 2/13.
It is likely given the show is up against the Olympics and a change in the channel the show will suffer some very low viewership.
WWE has yet to announce the move.
