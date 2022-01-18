WWE Attorney Jerry McDevitt Has Expressed His Desire To Retire

WWE attorney Jerry McDevitt who has worked for the company since the late 1980s has expressed his desire to retire from the company and has told WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon.

In an interview with The Pittsburgh-Gazette Post, McDevitt, who is set to turn 72 revealed he has been trying to wind down:

“WWE is a major client, but I have other clients. I also represented Dr. Cyril Wecht. I’ll be 72 in January, so I’ve been trying to turn it down a little bit as I’m headed into retirement. But because of my longstanding relationship with WWE, I continue to represent them, although I keep telling Vince I do want to retire.”

McDevitt as well as representing WWE legally manages McMahon’s estate plans and tax returns. He commented on his relationship with Vince:

“My contact and my relationship is directly with and to Vince. It always has been. It always will be. That’s kind of a unique relationship in the landscape of the law these days for the outside counsel to have that sort of direct relationship.”

Following The steroid trials of the mid-1990s, McDevitt revealed, “my relationship with Vince and Linda McMahon became almost family-like.”

