Update On Why Cody Rhodes Has Not Signed A New AEW Contract

Fightful recently reported that TNT Champion Cody Rhodes is a free agent and he is not under contract to All Elite Wrestling (AEW)

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed the current contract situation with Rhodes and rumors he will appear at the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble:

“The Cody Rhodes rumors, I’m sure that at this point given that nobody has been denying them that they actually want it out like this,” Meltzer said, “There’s nothing of substance to the story in the sense that he’s got a reality show, he’s got a game show [and] he was just in touch with me the other day about the ratings of his game show. He was very happy with those ratings and he’s Executive Vice President. He may not have signed his contract because he hasn’t been there. He was supposed to go January 5th to Newark and he actually went to Newark but he had to fly home because that’s when there was a family health issue and he had to go home. He has not been to an AEW show yet this year. His first one will be Wednesday so that’s the basic situation there.”

Rhodes will appear on AEW Dynamite this Wednesday night.