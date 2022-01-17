AEW Dark Elevation Results (January 17 2022)

🙏HELP TONGA: Critical Aid Donation💸

It's Monday, you know what that means! The only way to start off your week, It's time for AEW Dark Elevation! We have 7 matches for our viewing pleasure tonight and, for a change, it's Excalibur & Mark Henry starting us off on commentary. With that out of the way, let's get straight to the wrestling.

Matt Sydal & Lee Moriarty defeated Marcus Kross & JR Miller via Submission (3:20)

A nice way to start us off as Sydal and Moriarty take the majority of this match. Kross eventually gets Sydal in trouble with some kicks but Moriarty gets the hot tag and runs wild to take over before getting the win with the Border City Stretch on Kross whilst Sydal takes out Miller with a lightning spiral.

Tay Conti defeated Ameera via Pinfall (1:56)

Tay doesn't have many issues putting away Ameera. Once she's withstood an early barrage and is in control, she hits the three pump kicks in the corner and the Tay-KO for the win.

Gunn Club (Austin & Colten Gunn) w/ Billy Gunn defeated T.I.M. & JB Cole via Pinfall (2:56)

Ass Boys is AEW canon and Danhausen is coming. 2022 might turn out okay after all. (RIP ETID). They continue their undefeated streak as a team alive here with the win but they get distracted with Ass Boy chants from the crowd and almost mess it up. Who will Danhausen bring/team up with to break the streak? My money is on Pepsi man.

Frankie Kazarian defeated Labron Kozone via Submission (3:14)

To take us into the second half of this show, you guessed it, it's Frankie Kazarian. The man formerly known as the Elite Hunter has a great match here with Labron Kozone but Frankie is a former champion for a reason. The veteran withstands a little offence from Kozone including a two count from a big Ura Nage but Kaz comes back and gets the win with the Cross Face Chicken Wing.

A punishing leg drop off the second rope by @FrankieKazarian!#AEWDarkElevation is on right now!

Ruby Soho defeated Kenzie Page via Pinfall (3:04)

Ruby Soho comes out next to face off with Kenzie Page. Page comes out and peppers Ruby with some stiff strikes to get Soho in trouble but Ruby doesn't take too long to rectify the situation, flipping the momentum with some great kicks of her own. Kenzie begins to make her comeback but Ruby cuts her off with a swift No Future Kick to put her opponent down and out for the three count.

Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen) defeated Chase Emory & Patrick Scott via Pinfall (3:10)

Private Party return to tag team action in our penultimate match and they're without Matt Hardy tonight. Isiah gets on top and tags in Quen who is a little more rusty that Kassidy and almost gets outwrestled till he cuts off Patrick Scott with a Pepsi Twist. Private Party pretty much dominate from here and then they hit the Gin & Juice on Chase Emory to get the win.

Jay Lethal defeated Alexander Moss via Pinfall (4:38)

Mark Henry is on commentary so I guess we must have had enough talk because it's time for the Main Event! Jay Lethal comes out an gets the better of his opponent Alexander Moss early on but Moss soon makes a come back and take Lethal down and then keeps the pressure up. Lethal fires back and ends up hitting a series of clotheslines and a leg lariat. He hits the big Macho Man elbow but Moss kicks out and begins to fight back. He gets Lethal down again but he can't finish the job and Lethal escapes his grip and literally hits the Lethal Injection from nowhere to get the win. What a great finish.

A fine way to start off the week. So long and goodnight!