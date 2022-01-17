Bobby Lashley Calls Brock Lesnar A Bully

Bobby Lashley was a guest on WWE After The Bell, where he spoke about Brock Lesnar and called him a bully.

"Brock is that guy in the park, that's a bully. a bully is always going to be a bully. The bully is never going to be scared. bullies gonna be this until he gets broke."

"When Brock went into UFC, Brock had a gym built outside his house. They sent training partners to Brock, they gave Brock a friggin boatload of money. It's easy to train when all you have to do is wake up, stretch, walk outside your house, go work out... everything like that. It's simple to do that. When I started fighting, I was flying down to Florida, doing a training camp for a week, flying over to California, training with Barnett, training with Cormier, training with all these different guys, hopping around, raising three kids on my own. Juggling a schedule that was just me. It was difficult. It wasn't just, 'Hey, I can just roll outside my house and have everything handed to me.'"

"So this is just another one of those cases where I expect to have to prove to myself prove myself and I can prove myself to anyone. Over the next few weeks. I'm going to be posting some of my training videos so people can see what I do, because I've kind of shut that down a little bit over the past few months. But I'm going to start showing them the kind of training and everything that I go through to get prepared for a fight like this so that people will not just think okay, you know, 'Is Bobby at Brock's level?' Bobby was at Brock's level a long time ago. I'm at a whole different level right now. I think Brock knows that.

"So the same way I was saying I looked at Brock's eyes and I saw that Brock didn't have a soul. Brock was looking into my eyes and he saw that I enjoyed that. I think that scared him a little bit. So, the next few weeks there's going to be a lot of training going on. But then there's going to be a fight and I think we have this thing -- there's going to be some blows because I think right now, we're respecting each other. But there's going to be a time where there's going to be some disrespect, and disrespect happens, we're both gonna have to prove ourselves. So when he says, 'Bobby who?' I'm gonna say, 'Brock who?' because that's what I want to find out."