On This Day [1/17]: Batista vs. Viscera [2005]

WWE Announces Two New Matches For Tonight’s RAW

WWE has announced two matches on their social media for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW on USA Network. The two matches are: Bianca Belair & Liv Morgan vs Becky Lynch & Doudrop[...] Jan 17 - WWE has announced two matches on their social media for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW on USA Network. The two matches are: Bianca Belair & Liv Morgan vs Becky Lynch & Doudrop[...]

AEW Star Eddie Kingston Injured

AEW star Eddie Kingston is injured. During the most recent AEW Dark tapings from Universal Studios in Florida, AEW President Tony Khan announced that Kingston was injured. A report from PWInsider re[...] Jan 17 - AEW star Eddie Kingston is injured. During the most recent AEW Dark tapings from Universal Studios in Florida, AEW President Tony Khan announced that Kingston was injured. A report from PWInsider re[...]

Kofi Kingston Didn't Think Street Fighter Battle Against The Elite Would Get To Be On Channel

Kofi Kingston was a guest on the Battleground podcast, where he spoke about the Up Up, Down Down episode where The New Day took on The Elite. "We talk about working with The Elite all the time, hav[...] Jan 17 - Kofi Kingston was a guest on the Battleground podcast, where he spoke about the Up Up, Down Down episode where The New Day took on The Elite. "We talk about working with The Elite all the time, hav[...]

Colin Delaney Says Nobody Was Allowed To Throw Chops In WWE Except Shawn Michaels

During an interview with Wrestling Inc., Colin Delaney spoke about how things change in WWE. “Things over in WWE seem to change like the wind seemingly. I remember one time where we did a mee[...] Jan 17 - During an interview with Wrestling Inc., Colin Delaney spoke about how things change in WWE. “Things over in WWE seem to change like the wind seemingly. I remember one time where we did a mee[...]

Peter Avalon Is Now Accepting Indy Bookings

Peter Avalon has taken to Twitter to announce that he is now accepting indy dates. ANNOUNCEMENTMy career status: #LFGThe Patriarch of #TheWingmen, #TheLibrarian, Professional, Producer, Pretty Pete[...] Jan 17 - Peter Avalon has taken to Twitter to announce that he is now accepting indy dates. ANNOUNCEMENTMy career status: #LFGThe Patriarch of #TheWingmen, #TheLibrarian, Professional, Producer, Pretty Pete[...]

MLW COO Says He Has "Pig Sized Balls" Amidst WWE Lawsuit

During an interview with Wrestling Inc., the MLW COO discussed the anti-trust lawsuit that the company has filed against WWE. Due to certain legal aspects, MSL was unable to comment too deeply. &ld[...] Jan 17 - During an interview with Wrestling Inc., the MLW COO discussed the anti-trust lawsuit that the company has filed against WWE. Due to certain legal aspects, MSL was unable to comment too deeply. &ld[...]

Jonah Names His Dream Opponents

Jonah spoke with Jon Alba for an interview, where he spoke about some of his dream opponents in wrestling. "Yeah, I think everyone at the moment would want to wrestle Okada, you know, he's their to[...] Jan 17 - Jonah spoke with Jon Alba for an interview, where he spoke about some of his dream opponents in wrestling. "Yeah, I think everyone at the moment would want to wrestle Okada, you know, he's their to[...]

Brandi Lauren Talks Taking Inspiration From Other Wrestlers

Brandi Lauren recently attended a virtual signing with East Coast Autograph Auctions, where she spoke about the inspiration for her undead bride character. "That was so fun. You would think, creati[...] Jan 17 - Brandi Lauren recently attended a virtual signing with East Coast Autograph Auctions, where she spoke about the inspiration for her undead bride character. "That was so fun. You would think, creati[...]

Tickets For ROH Supercard Of Honor Going On Sale Friday

Ring of Honor has put out a press release on tickets for Supercard of Honor going on sale this Friday for HonorClub members. Ring of Honor returns to live wrestling with Supercard of Honor – [...] Jan 17 - Ring of Honor has put out a press release on tickets for Supercard of Honor going on sale this Friday for HonorClub members. Ring of Honor returns to live wrestling with Supercard of Honor – [...]

Shayna Baszler On Transitioning From MMA To Wrestling

Shayna Baszler was recently interviewed by Argus Leader, where she spoke about her career change from MMA fighter to professional wrestler. “I think my coach had recognized and I think, you k[...] Jan 17 - Shayna Baszler was recently interviewed by Argus Leader, where she spoke about her career change from MMA fighter to professional wrestler. “I think my coach had recognized and I think, you k[...]

John Cena: "I Haven't Watched AEW."

John Cena was recently interviewed and spoke about AEW in relation to WWE. “I haven’t watched AEW. Do I think competition is good? I think competition is great. There is internal compet[...] Jan 17 - John Cena was recently interviewed and spoke about AEW in relation to WWE. “I haven’t watched AEW. Do I think competition is good? I think competition is great. There is internal compet[...]

Bobby Lashley Calls Brock Lesnar A Bully

Bobby Lashley was a guest on WWE After The Bell, where he spoke about Brock Lesnar and called him a bully. "Brock is that guy in the park, that's a bully. a bully is always going to be a bully. The[...] Jan 17 - Bobby Lashley was a guest on WWE After The Bell, where he spoke about Brock Lesnar and called him a bully. "Brock is that guy in the park, that's a bully. a bully is always going to be a bully. The[...]

On This Day [1/17]: Batista vs. Viscera [2005]

On this day back in 2005, Batista was set to take on Viscera during Monday Night RAW. The night's storylines played into it, which you can relive below. [...] Jan 17 - On this day back in 2005, Batista was set to take on Viscera during Monday Night RAW. The night's storylines played into it, which you can relive below. [...]

Mark Jindrak On Triple H Burying Him

Mark Jindrak was a guest on Rene Dupree's Cafe de Rene, where he spoke about Triple H burying him during the Ruthless Aggression episode about Evolution. “He was kind of spot on. It’s f[...] Jan 17 - Mark Jindrak was a guest on Rene Dupree's Cafe de Rene, where he spoke about Triple H burying him during the Ruthless Aggression episode about Evolution. “He was kind of spot on. It’s f[...]

Rhino On His Friendship With Stephanie McMahon And Catching Him Drunk

During a recent interview with Talk’N Shop Rhino talked about working with Stephanie McMahon early in his WWE career and developing a friendship with her. He also revealed she once caught him dr[...] Jan 17 - During a recent interview with Talk’N Shop Rhino talked about working with Stephanie McMahon early in his WWE career and developing a friendship with her. He also revealed she once caught him dr[...]

Producers For January 14 Episode Of WWE SmackDown Revealed

The list of producers from the latest edition of SmackDown (January 14) has been revealed as per Fightful. - Jamie Noble, and Shawn Daivari- The Usos’ promo and Fatal 4-Way No. 1 Contenders Tag[...] Jan 17 - The list of producers from the latest edition of SmackDown (January 14) has been revealed as per Fightful. - Jamie Noble, and Shawn Daivari- The Usos’ promo and Fatal 4-Way No. 1 Contenders Tag[...]

AEW TNT Champion Cody Rhodes Is Currently A Free Agent

A report from Fightful reveals that current AEW TNT Champion Cody Rhodes is currently a free agent as his contract with All Elite Wrestling expired at the end of 2021. A source told Fightful that som[...] Jan 17 - A report from Fightful reveals that current AEW TNT Champion Cody Rhodes is currently a free agent as his contract with All Elite Wrestling expired at the end of 2021. A source told Fightful that som[...]

Charlotte Flair Reveals She Has No Time For 'Dirt Sheets', Laughs At Them

During a recent interview with TV Source Magazine, Charlotte Flair reveals she ignores the internet "dirt sheet" as their sources are often wrong when reporting on her. Check out the highlights below[...] Jan 17 - During a recent interview with TV Source Magazine, Charlotte Flair reveals she ignores the internet "dirt sheet" as their sources are often wrong when reporting on her. Check out the highlights below[...]

Bron Breakker Reflects On Visiting AEW Show

During a recent interview with Fightful, Bron Breakker reflected on attending an AEW show back when he was still playing football in Atlanta. Highlights from the interview are below: On visiti[...] Jan 17 - During a recent interview with Fightful, Bron Breakker reflected on attending an AEW show back when he was still playing football in Atlanta. Highlights from the interview are below: On visiti[...]

WWE Confirms Return To Saudi Arabia For Elimination Chamber

WWE has officially announced the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Saturday, February 19, 2022. The event will take place at a new venue built-in 2021, the Jed[...] Jan 17 - WWE has officially announced the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Saturday, February 19, 2022. The event will take place at a new venue built-in 2021, the Jed[...]

Jim Ross Discusses Advice Given To AEW Star Jade Cargill

During the most recent episode of his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross discussed his recent advice to AEW star Jade Cargill and her potential as a babyface. “I said, ‘You’ve got a lo[...] Jan 17 - During the most recent episode of his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross discussed his recent advice to AEW star Jade Cargill and her potential as a babyface. “I said, ‘You’ve got a lo[...]

Kofi Kingston Wanted To Face Mustafa Ali At WWE Wrestlemania 37

During a recent interview with Metro UK, Kofi Kingston discussed how he wanted to have a match with Mustafa Ali at WrestleMania 37 and would have stemmed from the fact Kofi replacing Ali in the WWE ti[...] Jan 17 - During a recent interview with Metro UK, Kofi Kingston discussed how he wanted to have a match with Mustafa Ali at WrestleMania 37 and would have stemmed from the fact Kofi replacing Ali in the WWE ti[...]

RUMOR KILLER: AEW Will Have No Involvement At The 2022 WWE Royal Rumble

WWE recently opened its forbidden door when they invited current IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Women's Champion Mickie James to be a part of the 2022 Royal Rumble event. This has of course naturally led[...] Jan 17 - WWE recently opened its forbidden door when they invited current IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Women's Champion Mickie James to be a part of the 2022 Royal Rumble event. This has of course naturally led[...]

AEW Announces Meet & Greet In Baltimore This Thursday

AEW has announced a special meet and greet this Thursday in Baltimore from 6-9 PM at Jimmy’s Famous Seafood. Full press release: AEW Brigance Brigade Bull & Oyster Roast Join [...] Jan 17 - AEW has announced a special meet and greet this Thursday in Baltimore from 6-9 PM at Jimmy’s Famous Seafood. Full press release: AEW Brigance Brigade Bull & Oyster Roast Join [...]