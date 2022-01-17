🙏HELP TONGA: Critical Aid Donation💸

A report from Fightful reveals that current AEW TNT Champion Cody Rhodes is currently a free agent as his contract with All Elite Wrestling expired at the end of 2021.

A source told Fightful that some have known about this over the past several weeks and they also reached out to Cody for comment but have not heard back.

It doesn't appear Cody will be leaving AEW as he told Sports Illustrated back in December last year the following:

"As of now, my future is with AEW. AEW would be very strange without the core members of the revolution. We all still talk. We all have this admiration for each other. I can’t see myself anywhere else, and I’m very optimistic about what the future holds."

Do you think Cody will stay with AEW?